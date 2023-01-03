Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Have Real Hope After 4-8 Start?
The Green Bay Packers were 4-8 after losing to the Eagles. Was QB Aaron Rodgers truly hopeful the team could rally into the playoffs?
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
Reports: Breathing tube out, Damar Hamlin talks to Bills' teammates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking to teammates after having his breathing tube removed. According to multiple reports Friday morning, Hamlin, 24, is breathing on his own for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. NFL Network reported Hamlin addressed the entire team Friday via FaceTime. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Hamlin had made "substantial" progress...
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
Tennessee Titans didn't win a game after firing Jon Robinson as GM. What the numbers say
The Tennessee Titans were 7-5 and still comfortably ahead in the AFC South when the franchise fired general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6. Owner Amy Adams Strunk cited a belief that "there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met" in a release announcing Robinson's exit. But given the Titans'...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan
No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
NFL: Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin signs autographs prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
NFL fans never like it when a flag is thrown on their team, especially when an instant replay shows that the ref got it wrong. Many fans also resent the frequency of penalty calls because they're seen as "coddling" players and slowing down the game. "Just let them play!" is their mantra, although you'll never hear a football fan say that when a call favors their team. OLBG dug into...
Officials penalize Kansas City and Jacksonville the most
The NFL corollary to the old saying that crime doesn't pay is that penalties don't pay. Five of the six most penalized teams between 2017 and 2021 posted losing records in most of those years. But then there's the "Mahomes Exception": Patrick Mahomes' brilliant playing since his 2017 rookie year for the Kansas City Chiefs allowed them to win most of their games (including the 2019 season's Super Bowl, where he was MVP) despite a penchant for penalties. The Chiefs were oddly both the most penalized team and the winningest team (60-21 record) from 2017-2021. KC players have changed their ways, though, as they were the third least-penalized team over the first 13 games of the 2022 season and won 10 of those 13 games.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
817
Followers
4K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0