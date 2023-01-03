FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Disappointing Season'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, once again, fell short on his quest for a championship.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leave the field together after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn
The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
Rams coach Sean McVay reluctant to discuss next season
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay plans a brief pause, stepping away from the daily grind to determine whether he needs an extended break from the NFL. McVay has not committed to being back with the Rams for the 2023 season, confirming on Monday reports that he was contemplating stepping away before his 37th birthday later this month. "Take the next couple of days, really be able to reflect and...
Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving trainer
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker took to social media on Monday to apologize for pushing a member of Detroit's medical staff during Sunday night's game, an action that led to his ejection. Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in Green Bay's loss after shoving a trainer attending to Lions running back D'Andre Swift. "I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy not coaching for job
Mike McCarthy is not coaching for his job when the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan that the outcome of the playoff game wouldn't decide McCarthy's status. "No. I don't even want to ... No. That's it," Jones said. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I've got a...
Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers plan an exhaustive search and interview process that also includes interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore, who interviewed with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars last year, is not permitted to interview during the first round of the...
Rebuild-a-Bears: GM eyes 'playmakers' with $100M cap surplus, No. 1 pick
General manager Ryan Poles can transition to rebuild-a-Bears mode, and his riches are boundless after Chicago claimed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. "Everyone should be excited about the direction we're about to go," Poles said Tuesday. The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to finish the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, leapfrogging the Texans in the draft order because of Houston's last-second win...
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Sin City, Big Apple in play?
Aaron Rodgers fueled speculation about his NFL future by declining to swap jerseys and walking out of Lambeau Field with his arm wrapped around the shoulders of wide receiver Randall Cobb on Sunday night. After the season-ending loss to Detroit, Rodgers said the gesture was about appreciation for his long-time running mate with the Packers rather than symbolic. But he also stopped well short of saying he plans to return...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up before their game agaionst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on trade block
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be part of the housecleaning effort under way and the franchise is considering making the All-Pro available in trade talks, according to reports. The Score first reported Hopkins, who has a no-trade clause and would have control of his destination, could be on the move in the coming weeks. NFL trades cannot become official until the first day of the NFL league year...
Browns DC Joe Woods fired after 7-10 season
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired Monday, ending his three-year run in Cleveland and weeks of speculation about his status. Woods was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020 but lagging run defense was a season-long issue for the Browns. Cleveland ended the season Sunday with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 7-10 record. "We didn't perform up to our standards on defense," Stefanski said...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (left) and head coach Sean McVay talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur approaches linebacker Quay Walker (7) after he was ejected from the game against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0108231986djp
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford talks with head coach Jim Caldwell before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit. 636503207024649966 Lions 123117kirthmon F Dozier2 Jpg
