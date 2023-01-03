If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions so far during the 2022 season, you have certainly seen a lot of running back, Jamaal Williams. Through 17 games, Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he has been one of the team’s most consistent players so far this season. That being said, Williams is in the final year of his current contract, and it will be interesting to see if he is back for the 2023 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO