Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Jamaal Williams on returning to Detroit Lions in 2023: ‘Hmm, let me think about it’
If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions so far during the 2022 season, you have certainly seen a lot of running back, Jamaal Williams. Through 17 games, Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he has been one of the team’s most consistent players so far this season. That being said, Williams is in the final year of his current contract, and it will be interesting to see if he is back for the 2023 season.
Pat McAfee Throws On-Air Tantrum Over Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell Declining Appearance On His Show
I like Pat McAfee. I think he's a refreshing departure from the stale, all-too-familiar stable of talking heads in sports media. His big personality and youthful disposition have launched him into the very stratosphere of the business, which isn't easy to do, especially without any traditional media bona fides. Even...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Longtime Bills radio broadcaster suffers stroke
The 67-year-old has served as the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills Radio Network since the 2004 season and has worked alongside Buffalo's former seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Tasker among others. Murphy currently shares the booth with former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood. Murphy has also worked...
