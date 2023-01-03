ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams on returning to Detroit Lions in 2023: ‘Hmm, let me think about it’

If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions so far during the 2022 season, you have certainly seen a lot of running back, Jamaal Williams. Through 17 games, Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he has been one of the team’s most consistent players so far this season. That being said, Williams is in the final year of his current contract, and it will be interesting to see if he is back for the 2023 season.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Longtime Bills radio broadcaster suffers stroke

The 67-year-old has served as the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills Radio Network since the 2004 season and has worked alongside Buffalo's former seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Tasker among others. Murphy currently shares the booth with former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood. Murphy has also worked...
BUFFALO, NY

