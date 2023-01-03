Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...

5 DAYS AGO