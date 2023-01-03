Read full article on original website
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
How prog was The Art Of Noise: Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise?
Trevor Horn, Yes' 90215 and the Fairlight CMI: The Art Of Noise's debut album ticked plenty of prog boxes
The Smile Perform “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR Music: Watch
The Smile stopped by the NPR office to play a “Tiny Desk Concert.” The group performed songs from its debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention: “Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting on the Surface.” Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner were joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman for the performance. Watch below.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know
The incomparable Gladys Knight has basically been famous since she was seven years old, when she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour contest on TV, per Smooth Radio. Since that time, her star has been on the rise, with a career that spans decades, and includes iconic hits with The Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
George Harrison had some opinions about Paul McCartney missing The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
The Monkees’ Peter Tork Said Davy Jones Wasn’t Really a Rock Singer
The Monkees' Davy Jones preferred another genre of music to rock 'n' roll. Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz were different from Jones in this regard.
