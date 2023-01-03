ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton

You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday

A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
abc17news.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Violent few days in Alton

One person is in custody after stabbing a long-time dating partner on New Year’s Day in Alton, while police are still investigating an Upper Alton shooting that happened Friday. 57-year-old Sandra A. Kenshalo is charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, and charging documents allege she has a history of engaging in domestic violence.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case

As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

