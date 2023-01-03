Read full article on original website
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
advantagenews.com
12th Night Celebration tonight in Alton
You can take part in a celebration with roots dating back to the middle ages tonight (Friday) in Alton. The annual 12th Night celebration takes place at Haskell Park in Middletown, and you are invited to bring your tree to the park and add it to the growing pile. The...
KMOV
Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
Man shot in neck while driving on North Kingshighway Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning and was listed in critical condition after he said he suffered a graze wound to the neck while driving in north St. Louis. St. Louis police said they were called after the 45-year-old man arrived at an...
advantagenews.com
Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday
A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
FOX2now.com
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
People Are Moving to St. Louis, U-Haul Says
The Lou was the 11th most popular destination for one-way rentals
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
Man admits shooting, killing security guard in Metro East bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One of two St. Louis men charged in a fatal Metro East bank robbery in 2021 pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard during the incident. Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty in a United States District Court to fatally shooting...
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
wlds.com
Rockbridge Teen Arrested For Break-In at New Jerseyville Vape Store
A Southern Greene County man has been charged with robbery of a new Jersey County store. The Alton Telegraph reports that 18 year old Kaleb G. Roth of Rockbridge was arrested on a warrant by Carrollton Police on December 27th on multiple charges in relation to a burglary in Jerseyville.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
abc17news.com
Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
advantagenews.com
Violent few days in Alton
One person is in custody after stabbing a long-time dating partner on New Year’s Day in Alton, while police are still investigating an Upper Alton shooting that happened Friday. 57-year-old Sandra A. Kenshalo is charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, and charging documents allege she has a history of engaging in domestic violence.
53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown
ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
advantagenews.com
Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case
As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime. Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
