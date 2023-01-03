ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Sony previews new accessibility controller, Project Leonardo

Sony has previewed Project Leonardo, its new accessibility controller for the PS5 – check out the video below. Per an official PlayStation blog post, the upcoming product was “designed to remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods” on the console.
NME

Hidden Path denies ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game has been cancelled

Hidden Path Entertainment has denied its Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled by publisher Wizards Of The Coast. Back in 2021, independent studio Hidden Path confirmed they were working alongside Wizards Of The Coast on a AAA open-world, third-person, single-player RPG set within the Dungeons & Dragons universe. However...

