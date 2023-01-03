Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Sony previews new accessibility controller, Project Leonardo
Sony has previewed Project Leonardo, its new accessibility controller for the PS5 – check out the video below. Per an official PlayStation blog post, the upcoming product was “designed to remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods” on the console.
Valve's working on HDR for Linux gaming, paving the way for an eventual OLED Steam Deck
Or maybe just a really nice feature for Linux gamers. That'd be cool too.
NME
Hidden Path denies ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game has been cancelled
Hidden Path Entertainment has denied its Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled by publisher Wizards Of The Coast. Back in 2021, independent studio Hidden Path confirmed they were working alongside Wizards Of The Coast on a AAA open-world, third-person, single-player RPG set within the Dungeons & Dragons universe. However...
NME
RAYE on scoring UK Number One single with ‘Escapism’: “It’s the ultimate validation”
RAYE has scored her first UK Number One single with ‘Escapism’, telling NME that it’s the “ultimate validation” for the independent artist after the journey she’s been on. The 070 Shake-featuring track has been climbing the charts since its release in November and hit...
NME
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ publisher Wizards Of The Coast reportedly cancels at least 5 games
Wizards Of The Coast, the publisher behind Dungeons & Dragons, has reportedly cancelled at least five unannounced games that were in active development. However, speaking to Blomberg, a spokesperson for the Hasbro-owned company said Wizards Of The Coast is still “committed to using digital games”. The publisher, which...
NME
Naughty Dog shares concept art for “ambitious” ‘The Last Of Us’ multiplayer game
Naughty Dog has released concept art for its upcoming The Last Of Us multiplayer game, and the studio says that fans should expect some “fun surprises” throughout the year. In a blog post published today (January 4), Naughty Dog acknowledged that The Last Of Us will turn 10...
NME
‘Fallout: London’ shows off killer crabs, walking mines and working trains in new video update
The team behind Fallout: London, a total conversion mod of Fallout 4, has shared a new video update which shows off killer crabs, murderous postboxes and a fully working railway system. The downloadable content (DLC) sized mod for the Bethesda game is set for release sometime in 2023, with the...
NME
Watch pro wrestler Kenny Omega enter the ring as ‘Final Fantasy 7’ villain Sephiroth
Professional wrestler Kenny Omega took to the ring earlier this week (January 4) dressed as Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth. Omega was taking part in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Pay-per-view event Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he took to the stage wearing a game-accurate Sephiroth costume. The entrance was also...
Comments / 0