WSYX ABC6
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
WSYX ABC6
Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shots were fired outside a Columbus City School Thursday morning. Officers were called to Beechcroft High School around 11:30 a.m., on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal at the high school told officers that class was in session when unknown individuals...
WSYX ABC6
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
WSYX ABC6
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
WSYX ABC6
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
WSYX ABC6
Snow Trails hosts annual 'Will Tube for Food' fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kick off the new year with outdoor fun and. Snow Trails is hosting the 17th annual "Will Tube for Food" event tonight starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. The fundraiser benefits Catalyst Life Services, a private non-profit offering mental health, and crisis...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
WSYX ABC6
'This is a safe haven,' teens react to Columbus crime statistics, praise youth programming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said violent crime went down in 2022. The city's crime data showed a 33% drop in homicides over 2021 as well as significant reductions in burglaries, felonious assaults, robberies and rapes. Robberies decreased by 32%;. Burglaries decreased by 21%;. Felonious assaults...
WSYX ABC6
12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
WSYX ABC6
Murder suspect arrested in connection to deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a biker club in northeast Columbus. Christian Houchins, 30, is accused of shooting and killing Robert Jordan at the Flames Motorcycle Club in May 2021. A woman, Shondrika Maxwell, was also injured in...
WSYX ABC6
Crawley hopes to lead by example as new Franklin County Board of Commissioners member
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Erica Crawley made history in Central Ohio when she was sworn in as a member of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Crawley serves as the first African-American female on the board. Crawley said she hopes to lead by example while making an impact on...
WSYX ABC6
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
WSYX ABC6
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
WSYX ABC6
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight. We may have a few slippery spots during Friday’s morning commute. Accumulations look minimal but a little caution on untreated roads would be a good idea. The weekend forecast is improving a bit.
WSYX ABC6
Bell from the Licking County Humane Society enjoying life in fur-ever home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bell from the Licking County Humane Society was recently adopted after Cassy Taylor saw her featured on Good Day Columbus' Fur Baby Friday segment last month!. The 10-year-old Boxer/Pitbull mix appeared on Fur Baby Friday on Dec. 30, which was her second time on the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: A chilly end to the workweek with some flurries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Staying cloudy today with temps in the 30s all Friday long. We have a few light snow showers and flurries this morning, but not accumulating. There will be a light breeze out of the west 5-10 mph to make it feel like the lower 30s most of the day. Staying cloudy tonight with just a few flurries and low temps dipping into the 20s.
WSYX ABC6
Day one of the Consumer Electronics Show
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — It’s the biggest tech event in the world, The Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s back live in Las Vegas. Tech companies announcing new consumer products and innovations. Tech Expert Carley Knobloch joins Good Day Columbus from the show floor with a "first look" at some of these trends.
