Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Maine farm to table producers featured in new documentary.Yanasa TVMilo, ME
Brewer Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 80-40 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Gardiner Tigers 80-40 on Thursday, January 5th in Brewer. The Witches jumped out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. After outscoring the Tigers 24-18 Brewer's lead was 43-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer doubled up Gardiner in the 3rd Quarter 20-10 and led 63-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis’ Raegan King Voted 92.9 Week 4 Winter High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Nokomis High School's Raegan King who was voted the 92.9 Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for the Week December 26-31. We had 10 outstanding nominees! Voting was open Tuesday January 3rd through 11:59 p.m. January 5th. The nominees were. Izzy Allen - Central High School...
Orono Boys Tame Bucksport Golden Bucks 69-54 [STATS]
The Orono Boys Basketball Team defeated the Bucksport Golden Bucks 69-54 in Orono on Wednesday, January 4th. Orono jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the 1st Quarter and 30-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 49-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Red Riots...
Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Bangor 86-29 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated running past the Bangor Rams 86-29 in Brewer on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brewer jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches were up 68-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Washington Academy Girls Win 7th, Beat Narraguagus 53-39 [STATS]
The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team won their 7th game of the season, beating the Narraguagus Knights 53-39 in East Machias on Tuesday, January 3rd. W.A. jumped out to a 16-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but 'Guagus tied the scored at halftime 18-18 outscoring the Raiders 7-2 in the 2nd Quarter. Washington Academy took control in the 3rd Quarter, with a 20-11 run, to take a 38-29 lead.
Bucksport Golden Bucks Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Bucksport Golden Bucks visit the Orono Red Riots in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
UMaine Men Fall to UMass Lowell 72-70
The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the UMass Lowell River Hawks 72-70 in Massachusetts, Thursday night, January 5th as they opened America East Conference play. The Black Bears were down 9 points at the end of the 1st Half, 38-29. They outscored UMass Lowell in the 2nd Half, 41-34 but couldn't quite make up the deficit. The Black Bears got within 1 point twice in the 2nd Half.
MDI Trojans Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The MDI Trojans visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Boston...
Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-49 [STATS&PHOTOS]
The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-49 at Mackenzie Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 3rd in Old Town. The Coyotes jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
UMaine Women Top UMass Lowell 70-63 in OT
The UMaine Women's Basketball Team beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks 70-63 in overtime at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine Campus on Wednesday, January 4th. Maine jumped out to a 16-10 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 29-18 at teh end of the 1st Half. But the River Hawks outscored the Black Bears 29-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-42 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Black Bears rallied and the game was tied 59-59 at the end of regulation. In overtime the Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 11-4.
Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 71-19 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team got a taste of the Tourney floor, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 71-19 on Tuesday, January 3rd at the Cross Insurance Center. Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles led 40-7 at the end of the 1st Half and 56-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
‘Bully’ Buck Loses Antler During Spar at Brownville Deer Pantry
A short-lived spar, caught on camera, left one Maine buck down an antler. Feeding season is getting feisty at a Maine deer pantry. The Brownville Deer Pantry highlighted a small bout, caught on their livestream. In the clip, you can see the big "bully" buck square-up against a smaller fella. With one blow, the bigger buck lost one of his antlers, sending him running off.
Maine Trapping: Fall Fur Tagging Day in Bangor this Week
With the general trapping season over, Maine trappers can have their furs tagged on these fall tagging days. The fall fur tagging days are right around the corner. Maine trappers who need to have their furs tagged can do so on a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife fur tagging day. All fur tagging takes place at IFW regional headquarters.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
WPFO
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
