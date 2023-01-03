Read full article on original website
Shapiro Nominates Republican Election Official To Secretary of State
Incoming Governor Josh Shapiro is nominating a Republican election official from Philadelphia to be the next Pennsylvania Secretary of State. Al Schmidt was named as the candidate to lead the Department of State. He had served as a city commissioner in Philadelphia and became noted for his role in defending the election results of 2020.
Pennsylvania Farm Show to Host Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour
A new event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show will focus on the benefits of a certain fungus. The first Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour will take place Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring a sports dietitian speaking about the value and versatility of mushrooms. Attendees will be able to purchase...
Butter Sculpture Unveiled At PA Farm Show
The public is invited to the Pennsylvania Farm Show now underway in Harrisburg. A farm show crowd favorite was unveiled yesterday by PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding in the form of a half-ton butter sculpture. This 32nd annual sculpture was created with the theme of “Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
Authorities Investigating Vandalism at Grove City’s Memorial Park
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, this incident occurred at one of the pump house buildings at Memorial Park. An unknown person spray painted graffiti...
Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition
A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
Group Looking For “Letters Of Love” For Children
A local organization is asking for help from the public as they work kids during difficult times. Each child assisted by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is encouraged to receive a letter of love and encouragement from the Center’s “mailbox” before leaving the facility.
One Person Injured In Marion Twp. Accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Marion Township early Thursday morning. State police say the one vehicle crash happened just after midnight on Eau Clair Road when 20-year-old Jason Loos of Parker drove off the road. His vehicle then hit a stump, went up an...
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
High School Basketball scores from Friday 1/6
