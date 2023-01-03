Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
Man who died following Upstate shooting identified
One of the two men involved in a shooting in the Upstate Monday night has been identified after he died at an area hospital. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 71 year old Rick C. Hickman of Piedmont died at Greenville Memorial.
Injune car crash: Two people charged with manslaughter after boy left in crashed car
Riley Wells, 6, died from head injuries in the January 2022 crash on the Carnarvon Highway near the town of Injune in country south-east Queensland.
1 dead after getting hit by cars on Interstate 25 in Thornton
One person died overnight when she was hit by two cars traveling on Interstate 25 in Thornton. The collision between the woman and the vehicles led to a shutdown of the northbound lanes early Sunday morning that lasted many hours.The crash happened at approximately 12:33 a.m. between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 near the interchange with E-470 and the Northwest Parkway. It remains under investigation by the Thornton Police Department.The identity of the woman who passed away has not been released by police, but they described the situation as follows: A ride share vehicle pulled over at that location and ended the ride because an adult female passenger was getting ill. The bill was paid and the ride share driver left. The female passenger then walked into the roadway. She was sideswiped by a pickup truck, then struck by a second vehicle.The first vehicle, believed to be an older dark-colored Dodge Ram, did not stop after the collision and it's possible the driver may not know that a collision happened.Thornton PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its detectives through Adams County dispatch (303) 288-1535.
Man injured after overnight standoff in northwest Wichita
A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Officer Charged After 2 Teens Killed in Chase
A Louisiana cop has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide after a police chase ended in a crash that left two teenage girls dead, according to authorities. Addis Police officer David Cauthron was also charged with a count of negligent injuring over the incident in Brusly. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, who both attended Brusly High School, were killed in the crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident began as Cauthron pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders after Zanders was accused of stealing a family member’s car. Zanders allegedly ran several red lights and reached speeds of 110 mph during the chase, according to his arrest documents. Zanders was later arrested after the vehicle stalled, the documents said. He too is facing two counts of manslaughter along with charges of home invasion, auto theft, and aggravated flight.Read it at WSAZ 3
tvinsider.com
Jeremy Renner Hospitalized After Snow Plow Accident
Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner was involved in a snow plow accident on Sunday, January 1, which has left him in the hospital in critical condition. A representative for the Hawkeye actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”
