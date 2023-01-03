Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More
Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Clock Best Week Since November as Investors Digest U.S. Jobs Report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.1% higher provisionally, marking a 3.4% rise for the week — its best performance since mid-November. All sectors were in the green....
NBC San Diego
Stocks Stage First Big Rally of 2023 as Hopes of Easing Inflation Grow, Dow Up 600
U.S. stocks rallied Friday after the December jobs report and a manufacturing survey showed signs that inflation may be cooling amid the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 612 points, or 1.86% The S&P 500 gained 1.89% and the Nasdaq Composite ticked 1.87% higher. The...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
NBC San Diego
Tesla Suppliers' Shares Jump as Electric Automaker Cuts Prices for Some Models in China
Tesla previously cut prices in China in late October in a bid to prop up sales and its competitive edge against rivals including BYD. Chinese supplier Anhui Shiny Electronic Technology rose as much as 10% while Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics gained nearly 9%. Tesla's Chinese suppliers jumped after the electric...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
NBC San Diego
Silvergate Capital Tanks More Than 40% After Crypto Bank Discloses Massive Fourth-Quarter Withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
NBC San Diego
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Lender Genesis Trading Lays Off 30% of Workforce
Genesis Trading, a crypto lender, will eliminate 60 positions, or 30% of its workforce, as it attempts to economize and stave off a bankruptcy filing. Genesis was hit hard by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, a major client, freezing redemptions shortly after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2022.
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plummet After Company Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond warned Thursday it's running out of cash and is considering bankruptcy. The embattled home goods retailer is having trouble getting enough merchandise to fill its shelves and is drawing fewer customers to its stores and website. It anticipates a net loss of about $385.8 million for...
NBC San Diego
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
NBC San Diego
Burton Malkiel on Why His Classic Investment Book, ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' Is Relevant 50 Years Later
This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
NBC San Diego
Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies
Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...
NBC San Diego
Mortgage Interest Rates Expected to Drop in 2023—Here's by How Much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Says It Will Cut Over 18,000 Jobs, More Than Initially Planned
Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
NBC San Diego
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC San Diego
Credit Card Interest Rates Are Heading to 20% on Average — Here's the Best Way to Pay Down High-Interest Debt
As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to combat inflation, credit card rates will hit fresh highs in the year ahead. Soon, annual percentage rates will surpass 20%, Bankrate's chief financial analyst said. Here's the best way to pay down credit card debt before rates climb any...
