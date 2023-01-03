DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.

10 HOURS AGO