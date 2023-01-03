FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Have Real Hope After 4-8 Start?
The Green Bay Packers were 4-8 after losing to the Eagles. Was QB Aaron Rodgers truly hopeful the team could rally into the playoffs?
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Best Bets - FanDuel Action Update
James Jones' Bold Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attends an NFL International Series game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
Green Bay has a four-game winning streak despite its star quarterback averaging 202 passing yards. A deep run in the postseason will require more production through the air.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
