Junction City, KS

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

No One Injured In Attempted Robbery

No one was injured and no loss was reported after what officials are calling an attempted robbery on Wednesday night. Salina Police Lieutenant James Fieldman told KSAL News this morning officers were called to the 100 block of North 7th St. yesterday afternoon. A man reported that at around 4:25 PM he was getting into his vehicle when an individual approached him. The individual asked the man if he had any cigarettes to spare, then pulled a knife from his waist band and pointed it at the man. He informed the individual he didn’t have any cigarettes and asked not to be hurt. The individual then left. When officers arrived they searched the area for who the reporting party had described as a black man in his fifties, bald, wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue duffel bag. The search was unsuccessful.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

FOUND: JCPD says missing 12-year-old found safe

UPDATE: According to the Junction City Police Department Facebook page, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 6th, missing 12-year-old, Caydence has been found safe. Her picture has been removed for privacy purposes. . . . Junction City police have announced that they need the public's help locating 12 year old...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Salina appoints new police chief

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Clarence Wise has been appointed as the new police chief in Salina. Wise was appointed by Salina City Manager Mike Schrage. His career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Oklahoma, since...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Fleites, Anaili;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Iacobellis to be sentenced in February

A former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen sex crimes now looks to a February sentencing after a Wednesday court appearance in Riley County District Court. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of numerous counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people

A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.

On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JCPD will accept applications for the Citizens Police Academy

Junction City police are accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy that starts on Jan. 19. Applications are available at the JCPD or on the city's website at www.junctioncity-ks.org The Academy is an experience of a behind the scenes look at the police department. The 12-week course course meets one night per week on Thursdays and on one Saturday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan offers recycling your live Christmas trees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan may continue to drop off their live Christmas trees for recycling. City officials are providing a drop-off site at Longs Park through the end of January. They ask that you take off any ornaments or lights before bringing them to the location. The city says it’s not safe for the trees to just lie around people’s homes.
MANHATTAN, KS

