Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: 2 Kidnapping suspects charged with additional incident with same victim
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department has released additional information regarding a separate incident involving two of the suspects and the victim from the Monday evening kidnapping incident in Manhattan. According to RCPD, 25-year-old Joseph Varvel of Manhattan and 27-year-old Zane Thomas of Junction City were both reported to...
WIBW
Investigation into Manhattan aggravated kidnapping finds another, separate incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into an aggravated kidnapping that happened in Manhattan on Monday, January 2, has discovered another separate incident with the same victim and the same people facing charges for the kidnapping. The Riley Co. Police Department reports that two people who were involved in the...
Riley County Arrest Report January 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
ksal.com
No One Injured In Attempted Robbery
No one was injured and no loss was reported after what officials are calling an attempted robbery on Wednesday night. Salina Police Lieutenant James Fieldman told KSAL News this morning officers were called to the 100 block of North 7th St. yesterday afternoon. A man reported that at around 4:25 PM he was getting into his vehicle when an individual approached him. The individual asked the man if he had any cigarettes to spare, then pulled a knife from his waist band and pointed it at the man. He informed the individual he didn’t have any cigarettes and asked not to be hurt. The individual then left. When officers arrived they searched the area for who the reporting party had described as a black man in his fifties, bald, wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue duffel bag. The search was unsuccessful.
FOUND: JCPD says missing 12-year-old found safe
UPDATE: According to the Junction City Police Department Facebook page, as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 6th, missing 12-year-old, Caydence has been found safe. Her picture has been removed for privacy purposes. . . . Junction City police have announced that they need the public's help locating 12 year old...
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
KAKE TV
Salina appoints new police chief
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Clarence Wise has been appointed as the new police chief in Salina. Wise was appointed by Salina City Manager Mike Schrage. His career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Oklahoma, since...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Fleites, Anaili;...
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
1350kman.com
Iacobellis to be sentenced in February
A former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen sex crimes now looks to a February sentencing after a Wednesday court appearance in Riley County District Court. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of numerous counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were...
KVOE
Emporia Police, Lyon County deputies report minimal DUI activity for New Year’s weekend
The New Year’s Eve weekend was not active for local law enforcement when it comes to DUI arrests. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported two DUI arrests, while Emporia Police reported one. There were actually more fireworks complaints than DUI arrests during the holiday weekend. Both officers and...
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people
A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
ksal.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.
On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
KWCH.com
Driver killed after semi strikes ditch embankment in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver was killed after a semi crossed the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of the road, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a bridge embankment. The crash happened at around 9:15 Monday night in Saline County. The...
Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday. A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. When […]
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
JCPD will accept applications for the Citizens Police Academy
Junction City police are accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy that starts on Jan. 19. Applications are available at the JCPD or on the city's website at www.junctioncity-ks.org The Academy is an experience of a behind the scenes look at the police department. The 12-week course course meets one night per week on Thursdays and on one Saturday.
WIBW
Manhattan offers recycling your live Christmas trees
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Manhattan may continue to drop off their live Christmas trees for recycling. City officials are providing a drop-off site at Longs Park through the end of January. They ask that you take off any ornaments or lights before bringing them to the location. The city says it’s not safe for the trees to just lie around people’s homes.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
Comments / 2