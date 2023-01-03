Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
The Huron’s Façade Begins Installation at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Façade installation is underway on The Huron, a pair of 13-story residential buildings at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the twin structures will rise from a multi-story podium and yield 171 condominium units in studio to four-bedroom layouts, as well as 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant is leading sales and marketing for the waterfront property, which is bound by Green Street to the north, Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, and the East River to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1342 Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx
Permits have been filed to expand an existing two-story structure into a five-story community facility building at 1342 Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. Located between Clarke Place West and West 170th Street, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Joseph Riegler is listed as the owner behind the applications, who also filed permits for an 11-story residential building at the adjacent 1351 Jerome Avenue site in May 2022.
New York YIMBY
ODA’s 101 West 14th Street Completes Construction in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is complete on 101 West 14th Street, a 13-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by Gemini Rosemont, the structure yields 44 condominium units designed by Whitehall Interiors in one- to four-bedroom layouts, as well as 5,830 square feet of ground-floor retail space for two tenants. Compass Development Group and The Franklin Team are leading the marketing for the property, which is alternately addressed as 531 Sixth Avenue and located at the northwest corner of West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue, just above the border with Greenwich Village.
brownstoner.com
Cafe in the Cards for Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn
A new cafe could soon be coming to Downtown Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park, with the city asking businesses interested in setting up shop to submit a proposal of their plans. According to the NYC Parks Department’s request for proposals, the cafe would take over the circa 1950s concrete maintenance building that sits near Cadman Plaza West and Tillary Street. The concessionaire, who must have experience in the food service industry, will be tasked with transforming “the current structure into a cafe that adds to the ambience of Cadman Plaza Park and provides an amenity to park goers,” the RFP says.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library
The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.
New York YIMBY
New Rendering Revealed for 160-14 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
A new rendering has been revealed for 160-14 Hillside Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure will span 40,000 square feet and yield 44 units and 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is located at the corner of Hillside Avenue and 161st Street, near the MTA’s Parsons Boulevard subway station.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure with several single-room occupancy units into a four-story residential building at 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Clinton-Washington Avenues subway station, serviced by the G train. Josh Navi under the United 2441 LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
iheart.com
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
New York YIMBY
Final Phase of $1.7B Hunts Point Access Improvement Project Kicks Off in the South Bronx
New York governor Kathy Hochul has announced the third and final phase of the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project is now underway in the South Bronx. Launched in 2019, the goal of the project is to provide improved access between the Hunts Point Peninsula and the Sheridan and Bruckner Expressways for automobiles and trucks traveling to and from wholesale commercial businesses located on the peninsula. The project will also address infrastructure deficiencies in the area.
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
New York YIMBY
111 Wall Street’s New Façade Approaches Halfway Mark in Financial District, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the full replacement of the structure’s mid-century façade, gut renovation of its 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and amenity spaces designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast, and Gouverneur Lane to the southwest.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Marijuana Use Spills Into NYC Classrooms as Educators Grapple With New Cannabis Landscape
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Manhattan 16-year-old started smoking weed to get over a bad breakup, initially keeping the habit outside school hours. Soon, though, he was using marijuana to address other mental...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
News 12
Statement from New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development on legislation and fire safety
As part of a News 12 Investigates story, Katelynn Ulrich reached out to the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development to discuss recent legislation passed on self-closing doors and fire safety. Below is a response from their spokesperson:. Regarding legislation:. A lot has changed related to the...
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
