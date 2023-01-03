ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

The Huron’s Façade Begins Installation at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Façade installation is underway on The Huron, a pair of 13-story residential buildings at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the twin structures will rise from a multi-story podium and yield 171 condominium units in studio to four-bedroom layouts, as well as 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant is leading sales and marketing for the waterfront property, which is bound by Green Street to the north, Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, and the East River to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1342 Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx

Permits have been filed to expand an existing two-story structure into a five-story community facility building at 1342 Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. Located between Clarke Place West and West 170th Street, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Joseph Riegler is listed as the owner behind the applications, who also filed permits for an 11-story residential building at the adjacent 1351 Jerome Avenue site in May 2022.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

ODA’s 101 West 14th Street Completes Construction in Chelsea, Manhattan

Construction is complete on 101 West 14th Street, a 13-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by Gemini Rosemont, the structure yields 44 condominium units designed by Whitehall Interiors in one- to four-bedroom layouts, as well as 5,830 square feet of ground-floor retail space for two tenants. Compass Development Group and The Franklin Team are leading the marketing for the property, which is alternately addressed as 531 Sixth Avenue and located at the northwest corner of West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue, just above the border with Greenwich Village.
MANHATTAN, NY
brownstoner.com

Cafe in the Cards for Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn

A new cafe could soon be coming to Downtown Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park, with the city asking businesses interested in setting up shop to submit a proposal of their plans. According to the NYC Parks Department’s request for proposals, the cafe would take over the circa 1950s concrete maintenance building that sits near Cadman Plaza West and Tillary Street. The concessionaire, who must have experience in the food service industry, will be tasked with transforming “the current structure into a cafe that adds to the ambience of Cadman Plaza Park and provides an amenity to park goers,” the RFP says.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

New Rendering Revealed for 160-14 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, Queens

A new rendering has been revealed for 160-14 Hillside Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure will span 40,000 square feet and yield 44 units and 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is located at the corner of Hillside Avenue and 161st Street, near the MTA’s Parsons Boulevard subway station.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure with several single-room occupancy units into a four-story residential building at 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Clinton-Washington Avenues subway station, serviced by the G train. Josh Navi under the United 2441 LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods

Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Final Phase of $1.7B Hunts Point Access Improvement Project Kicks Off in the South Bronx

New York governor Kathy Hochul has announced the third and final phase of the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project is now underway in the South Bronx. Launched in 2019, the goal of the project is to provide improved access between the Hunts Point Peninsula and the Sheridan and Bruckner Expressways for automobiles and trucks traveling to and from wholesale commercial businesses located on the peninsula. The project will also address infrastructure deficiencies in the area.
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
New York YIMBY

111 Wall Street’s New Façade Approaches Halfway Mark in Financial District, Manhattan

Renovation work is progressing on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the full replacement of the structure’s mid-century façade, gut renovation of its 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and amenity spaces designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast, and Gouverneur Lane to the southwest.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy