Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
New beginnings in store for Hollywood Theaters, businesses in Downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – January 5 is the last day families could catch a movie at Regal Hollywood Theaters on College Station. But, the building is here to stay. “We are going to be working with the owners of the theater to look at new uses for that,” Downtown Springfield Association Executive Director Rusty Worley said. […]
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
ksgf.com
Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
ksgf.com
Ozark License Bureau Reopens
(KTTS News) — The Ozark License Bureau has reopened after a nearby building collapsed on December 29. The Adventure Coffee building collapsed last week on the square in Ozark. The License Bureau and other buildings were closed as a a precaution. Press Release. Following clearance from The Ozark Fire...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
KYTV
9 Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Here’s a look at those cases:. Stephen and Michael Quick and Zachary Martin. Brothers...
KYTV
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
KYTV
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some Springfield motels. Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there. KY3 News crunched the numbers and learned police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year. We also...
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Influenza A
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Any day that includes a trip to the ER is never good but lately those visits are lasting even longer. “Here in Bolivar we are seeing some prolonged wait times but we’re trying to implement strategies to allow us to continue to move patients through our emergency department, while at the same time taking care of everybody,” said Dr. Keith Butvilas, the Emergency Medicine Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
Laclede Record
New year baby born in Lebanon
Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
KYTV
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KYTV
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
Comments / 0