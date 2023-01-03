ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors

(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Ozark License Bureau Reopens

(KTTS News) — The Ozark License Bureau has reopened after a nearby building collapsed on December 29. The Adventure Coffee building collapsed last week on the square in Ozark. The License Bureau and other buildings were closed as a a precaution. Press Release. Following clearance from The Ozark Fire...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Over 1,700 without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Keep the bird feeders out through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Influenza A

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Any day that includes a trip to the ER is never good but lately those visits are lasting even longer. “Here in Bolivar we are seeing some prolonged wait times but we’re trying to implement strategies to allow us to continue to move patients through our emergency department, while at the same time taking care of everybody,” said Dr. Keith Butvilas, the Emergency Medicine Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

New year baby born in Lebanon

Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
LEBANON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New passage found in Branson West cave system

Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
BRANSON WEST, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

