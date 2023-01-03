Read full article on original website
Polly Drummond waste site shut after 2nd suspicious fire
The Polly Drummond yard waste site was closed today after a second ground fire of unknown origin within a week, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The second fire drew local fire companies to the yard waste site this morning, forcing its immediate closure until DNREC can determine the cause of the fires. DNREC also ... Read More
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
DNREC shuts down Pike Creek yard waste site after fires break out
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that a second fire at at the Polly Drummond yard waste site within a week’s time led to a decision to shut down the area. The second fire in the Pike Creek-Newark area drew local companies to the yard...
Polly Drummond yard waste site closed due to two suspicious "ground fires"
Two suspicious ground fires in the past week have led the Delaware Department of Natural Resources to close the Polly Drummond yard waste site in the Newark area until further notice. The most recent fire was reported Thursday morning. DNREC said the immediate closure is for public and safety concerns,...
Delaware launches speeding enforcement initiative after tying the state record for highway deaths in 2022
Delaware state police say they will start the 2023 year with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022 with 165 deaths, a level not reached in more than 30 years. Based on an analysis of completed investigation, the main factors in...
DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
Former Delaware State Trooper Will Serve Six Months In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced Thursday that former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell...
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation
Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
Two Children Found Shot In Wilmington Thursday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:48 p.m., in the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim and a 14-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and...
Former State Trooper gets 6 months in prison on charges tied to theft from business
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for civil rights violations related to the theft of items from a shipping company. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from TotalTransLogistics, an international reshipping company in...
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
New Wilmington Police Chief Named
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today named 26-year Wilmington Police Department (WPD) veteran, Captain Wilfredo Campos, as the City’s next Police Chief. He will become the 33rd Police Chief in the City’s history and the first person of Hispanic descent to be named Chief. The new Chief, who was...
Newark Police Chief To Retire Later This Month
Newark Police Department (NPD) Chief of Police Paul Tiernan announced that he will retire from the agency effective January 31, 2023. Chief Tiernan was hired by NPD in September 2007 after a distinguished law enforcement career in Teaneck, New Jersey. Chief Tiernan was first sworn in as a police officer in 1980 and advanced through the ranks before becoming chief of the Teaneck Police Department in 2003, a position he held for four years.
Dover Motor Speedway's 'Gift of Lights' was a big success, and it will return in 2023
The recently completed ‘Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway’ saw thousands of visitors come through the Woodlands for the holidays. The drive-thru light show ran from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day with visitors seeing more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights. It was held on...
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
