Salem, NJ

Town Square LIVE News

Polly Drummond waste site shut after 2nd suspicious fire

  The Polly Drummond yard waste site was closed today after a second ground fire of unknown origin within a week, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The second fire drew local fire companies to the yard waste site this morning, forcing  its immediate closure until DNREC can determine the cause of the fires. DNREC also ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Pine Haven residents pleading for help

Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Will Serve Six Months In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced Thursday that former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation

Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

delawarebusinessnow.com

Former State Trooper gets 6 months in prison on charges tied to theft from business

Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for civil rights violations related to the theft of items from a shipping company. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from TotalTransLogistics, an international reshipping company in...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

New Wilmington Police Chief Named

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today named 26-year Wilmington Police Department (WPD) veteran, Captain Wilfredo Campos, as the City’s next Police Chief. He will become the 33rd Police Chief in the City’s history and the first person of Hispanic descent to be named Chief. The new Chief, who was...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Police Chief To Retire Later This Month

Newark Police Department (NPD) Chief of Police Paul Tiernan announced that he will retire from the agency effective January 31, 2023. Chief Tiernan was hired by NPD in September 2007 after a distinguished law enforcement career in Teaneck, New Jersey. Chief Tiernan was first sworn in as a police officer in 1980 and advanced through the ranks before becoming chief of the Teaneck Police Department in 2003, a position he held for four years.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

