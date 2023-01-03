ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Police search for missing man last seen New Year’s Day

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen Jan. 1 in Wisconsin Dells.

Matthew Haas, 37, was reported missing on New Year’s Day. He was last seen in the downtown Wisconsin Dells area.

Matthew is approximately 5’06” tall, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Matthew also has two black pencil-sized plug earrings, an octopus tattoo on his upper arm, and a set of Chinese characters tattooed on his forearm.

Matthew was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and tennis shoes. Since the time of reporting, search efforts have been underway in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The photo of Matthew is courtesy of his family members, who say he did not return to his hotel that night and was last seen at the Showboat at around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew or saw or had contact with him since his disappearance, please contact Detective Sergeant Brent Brown at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611.

