Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
12-year-old, 14-year-old, and their mother arrested after River Ridge car break-ins
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, and their mother were arrested after scores of cars were broken into overnight in Jefferson Parish.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
BBC
Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar confirmed dead
Authorities have confirmed the 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar on New Year's Eve has died. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (10-inch) wide shaft of the pillar at a construction site while searching for scrap metal. Rescuers in the province of Dong Thap...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have...
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation
The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
Husband Shoots Wife Then Himself Hours Into New Year
Police have said the shooting took place less than two hours into 2023 and that one victim survived the incident.
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
