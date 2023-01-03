ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
FRONTENAC, MO
5 On Your Side

3 St. Louis businesses hit by overnight break-ins

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating three business break-ins that occurred in St. Louis overnight. A teenager was taken into custody in connection with two of the break-ins. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the first break-in just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the Downtown...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Boil advisory for parts of St. Louis City lifted

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory that covered parts of St. Louis City has been lifted, city officials say. Low water pressure was caused by a loss of incoming supplied power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment plant in North City. Multiple St. Louis neighborhoods were affected, three in north St. Louis, and several more in south St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
959theriver.com

Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr

WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
TROY, IL

