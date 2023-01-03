Read full article on original website
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
KSDK
Cleanup underway after pipes burst, flood classrooms at elementary school in Wentzville
Pipes burst, flooding multiple classrooms. Our Justina Coronel learned how the community is helping with the cleanup efforts.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
KMOV
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North City business owner is forced pay for a New Year’s Day mess after a reckless driver slammed into his store. “It jumped the sidewalk and it crashed into my store front,” JB’s Wireless owner, Jonathan Borrum said. “I was just astonished. I didn’t think the car would jump the curb, but it did.”
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
Man shot in neck while driving on North Kingshighway Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning and was listed in critical condition after he said he suffered a graze wound to the neck while driving in north St. Louis. St. Louis police said they were called after the 45-year-old man arrived at an...
KMOV
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School return to in person
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is planning a return to in-person learning this month. This follows the Oct. 24 shooting at the high school. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 17. The original plan was to resume on January 9, but...
KMOV
Accident involving dump truck closes SB Lindbergh at Clayton
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving a rolled-over dump truck has closed all southbound lanes of Lindbergh near Clayton Road, Frontenac police tell News 4. The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Information on injuries was not immediately known.
KMOV
Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
KMOV
Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
KMOV
Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
3 St. Louis businesses hit by overnight break-ins
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating three business break-ins that occurred in St. Louis overnight. A teenager was taken into custody in connection with two of the break-ins. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the first break-in just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the Downtown...
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
KMOV
Boil advisory for parts of St. Louis City lifted
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory that covered parts of St. Louis City has been lifted, city officials say. Low water pressure was caused by a loss of incoming supplied power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment plant in North City. Multiple St. Louis neighborhoods were affected, three in north St. Louis, and several more in south St. Louis.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
959theriver.com
Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr
WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
