Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Related
knau.org
Kaibab and Coconino fire managers to conduct pile burns
National forest officials in northern Arizona are taking advantage of wet and snowy conditions to conduct pile burns in the coming weeks. On the Kaibab, crews will ignite 1,000 acres of debris from mechanical thinning work near Parks along with about 3,000 acres near Bill Williams Mountain. Smoke will be...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff drivers get stuck in snowy conditions, others enjoy winter fun
Rain in the Valley and snow up north helped the new year start out as a soggy one. FOX 10's Danielle Miller spent the morning in Flagstaff and talked with some people who got caught up in the snow.
prescottenews.com
Snow Plows in Prescott
Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
azdot.gov
Cottonwood Airport is Arizona's Airport of the Year for 2022
Did you hear the news? ADOT has named the Cottonwood Municipal International Airport as the 2022 Arizona Airport of the Year!. Cottonwood achieved several accomplishments but none surpassed their noise abatement program, according to Airport Manager Jeffrey Tripp. The noise action program reduced noise complaints from the public and increased...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Sedona Red Rock News
Camp Verde teen turns himself in and admits to ‘killing a man’
On Dec. 26, a 16-year-old boy came to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s eastern substation and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.”. The suspect reported that on or about Nov. 28, in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased man in the wilderness.
knau.org
Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
Comments / 0