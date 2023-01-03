The Insurance Market Will See Greater Partnerships With ILS Fund Managers as It Transitions to Property, Casualty & Cyber

Read full article on original website
Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth with AXA XL, Syngenta, Munich Re, Agroinsurance
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title. and Reinsurance Market Study Forecast till 2028. This. and Reinsurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the.
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Insurtech software-as-a-service platform enables P&C insurers to enhance customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising. $7 million. in venture funding. The...
Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific
PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International , a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance,. Asia Pacific. reporting to. , Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C...
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS REAL ESTATE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE O&S INSURANCE BROKERAGE GROUP, INC. AND OSA INSURANCE BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC IN NEW JERSEY
CHICAGO , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. The O&S Insurance Brokerage Group, Inc. and. OSA Insurance Brokerage Services, LLC. (collectively, OSA Insurance Brokerage Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With offices in.
Improve Customer Experience for Insureds with Tuerri’s New Guidewire Marketplace Accelerator for InsuranceNow
SAN MATEO, Calif. & KANSAS CITY, Mo. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Tuerri announced that Tuerri’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to InsuranceNow users in the. . As part of J.D. Power’s. ,. , former head of property and casualty insurance at. J.D....
AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the insurtech platform leading insurers depend on for actionable property intelligence and risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Plnar. Plnar’s AI-powered software automatically generates accurately measured 3D models of interior spaces in addition to automatically identifying materials and contents from smartphone photos. The partnership with Betterview will boost efficiency throughout the policy lifecycle, particularly during claims.
Best’s Special Report: Rising Interest Rates Suppress Debt Appetite for U.S. Life/Annuity Insurers
Life/annuity (L/A) insurers are taking a more-cautious approach to issuing debt given rising interest rates, and instead have put a greater focus on strengthening their enterprise risk management, corporate governance and stress testing capabilities. according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, “Rising Interest Rates Suppress...
R&Q and Obra invest in Joint Venture to acquire legacy liabilities of MSA Safety
NEW YORK , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“R&Q”) and. (“Obra”) today announced that they have acquired, through a newly formed joint venture, a wholly owned subsidiary of global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (“MSA Safety”). The acquired subsidiary (the “Company”) holds product liability claims relating to coal dust, asbestos, silica, and other exposures. MSA Safety contributed approximately.
Kin Interinsurance Nexus earns Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin Insurance today announced that Demotech, Inc. , a financial analysis firm, has assigned the Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to the Kin Interinsurance Nexus. Demotech assigns FSRs of A, Exceptional to insurers that possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hong Leong Insurance (Asia) Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (HLIA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect HLIA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure
CINCINNATI , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with. Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to. $5...
Joint Statement On Crypto-Asset Risks To Banking Organizations
Comptroller of the Currency posted the following joint statement on. (OCC) (collectively, the agencies) are issuing the following statement on crypto-asset/1 risks to banking organizations. The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector. These events highlight a...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. SILAC Insurance Company. (SILAC) (. Salt Lake City, UT. ). The outlook assigned to these...
NsureHub Partners With Ladder To Make Life Insurance Easy For Its Customers
The new partnership will further strengthen NsureHub in the market. - NsureHub, a leading insurance provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ladder, a well-known life insurance services provider, to strengthen its position in this space and add to its already-extensive gamut of products. This partnership will offer direct-to-consumer, term life insurance. Customers can apply using the website and receive an instant decision.
AXG Advisors Acquires the operations of Rose Glen, LLC
PRNewswire/ -- (AXG) an established financial services company that provides tailor-made insurance and risk mitigation solutions, today announced that it has acquired the operations of. (Rose Glen), a firm that has long provided innovative wealth transfer, preservation, and accumulation solutions to ultra-high net worth families across the country. This union...
International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires
Promoted to COO and joined ICI as VP of Sales After Another Record Year Offering Global Health. (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is excited to announce the promotion of. Gregg Manning. to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Manning. has previously served as Vice President of Operations since...
Arizent publishes 2023 Predictions Research Reports for American Banker, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News and Digital Insurance
Arizent, a leading business information resource for financial and professional services, has published 2023 Predictions Reports for four brands -- American Banker, Financial Planning,. National Mortgage News. and. Digital Insurance. -- which examine perspectives on inflation and regulation, technology pain points, critical industry trends and more. Although forecasts vary by...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the life insurance subsidiaries of. Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. (WSFG). The WSFG subsidiaries included in this rating unit are. The Western...
Branch Becomes a Certified B Corp, Anchored By Its Mission to Make Insurance More Affordable for All
Home and Auto Insurer Recognized for its work to restore insurance as a force for communal good. /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make bundling home and auto insurance easier and less expensive, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation™. Branch received this certification because it met the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set forth by nonprofit.
