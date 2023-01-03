Read full article on original website
Supercharged C5 Corvette Tackles Dodge Demon
We all know that the fifth generation Corvette is when things started really looking good in terms of performance. The base model came with an LS1 with the higher trim levels featuring the LS6. Even the suspension was pretty good for the time and people still use the car a lot for racing to this day. That’s exactly why this dedicated driver took his hard earned money and put it toward a pristine example of the C-5 Corvette to build it for some seriously high performance figures.
