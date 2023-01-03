ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Oil, insurance, traffic, pot – Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023

By Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA)
 3 days ago
kalb.com

State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
LOUISIANA STATE
magic1029fm.com

Louisiana Ranked Slowest-Talking State in the US

Believe it or not, I take these findings as a compliment. We take it nice and slow and get it right down here in Louisiana. Our friends at Preply.com recently took part in a deep dive look into speech rates across the United States. Speaking about their findings, they say, “In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Federal judge talking tough

A Houston law firm reported to be “handling a massive volume of hurricane insurance claims across Louisiana” has come under fire from U.S. District Judge James D. Cain of the Western District of Louisiana. Cain ordered a stay on all of the firm’s cases in October when it...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market

Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters

A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission Issues Penalty Assessment Involving Visionary Movers

To: Visionary Movers LLC , 3606 S 272nd St. , Kent, WA. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. (Visionary or Company) violated Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 48015-550,. Cargo Insurance. ; WAC 480-15-555, Criminal Background Checks for Prospective Employees; and WAC 480-15-570, Driver Safety Requirements, which adopts Title 49 Code of...
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Disaster aid fixed million-dollar homes in CT

New Canaan Advertiser, The (CT) Amid revelations about Connecticut's dispersal of of Superstorm Sandy disaster relief funds to wealthy homeowners a decade ago and concerns about what some advocates see as a misuse of federal aid, the state's former housing commissioner says the state simply adhered to federal guidelines for administering the program.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
