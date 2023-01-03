Oil, insurance, traffic, pot – Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023

Read full article on original website
kalb.com
State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana Ranked Slowest-Talking State in the US
Believe it or not, I take these findings as a compliment. We take it nice and slow and get it right down here in Louisiana. Our friends at Preply.com recently took part in a deep dive look into speech rates across the United States. Speaking about their findings, they say, “In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states.”
What does Kennedy not running for governor mean for the ballot? Political experts weigh in
Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor, saying he is better suited in the senate. Some political experts believe he would have be the frontrunner republican candidate had he thrown his name in the hat.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Federal judge talking tough
A Houston law firm reported to be “handling a massive volume of hurricane insurance claims across Louisiana” has come under fire from U.S. District Judge James D. Cain of the Western District of Louisiana. Cain ordered a stay on all of the firm’s cases in October when it...
houmatimes.com
LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market
Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
brproud.com
Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
La. state health officer discusses latest COVID status after holidays
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health experts predicted to see a rise in COVID cases after the holidays and it’s what we’re seeing right now in Louisiana. As we start 2023, WAFB sat down with Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health, who’s been the main face you’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.
brproud.com
Scientists urge more research before ancient mounds along Louisiana’s coast disappear
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Indian mounds scattered along Louisiana’s Gulf coast could be lost forever to rising sea levels unless they’re included in the state’s coastal restoration plans. A new study looked at Mississippi Delta archeological research over the last centennial and made recommendations for...
theadvocate.com
Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters
A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
Senator Kennedy Ends Months of Speculation, Bows Out of Governor's Race
The decision comes after months of folks wondering if he'll jump in.
Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission Issues Penalty Assessment Involving Visionary Movers
To: Visionary Movers LLC , 3606 S 272nd St. , Kent, WA. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. (Visionary or Company) violated Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 48015-550,. Cargo Insurance. ; WAC 480-15-555, Criminal Background Checks for Prospective Employees; and WAC 480-15-570, Driver Safety Requirements, which adopts Title 49 Code of...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
Disaster aid fixed million-dollar homes in CT
New Canaan Advertiser, The (CT) Amid revelations about Connecticut's dispersal of of Superstorm Sandy disaster relief funds to wealthy homeowners a decade ago and concerns about what some advocates see as a misuse of federal aid, the state's former housing commissioner says the state simply adhered to federal guidelines for administering the program.
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a "Notice of Intent" to change the daily bag limit on cobia. A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.
New 2023 laws on homeowners insurance aim to strengthen protection, for consumers and for insurers
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) When Florida's new laws go into effect January 1 regarding property insurance, many will wonder who will benefit the most -- the insurer or the insured?. , CEO of the. Key Biscayne. -based. PVG Insurance Group. , said it's a matter of timing and...
Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
