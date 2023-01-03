Multi-cancer early detection tests have the potential to improve patient outcomes in an equitable way

Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Resistance to antibiotics tied to patient age, healthcare setting: analysis
Antibiotic drug resistance isn't universal — it varies by the age of the patient and the healthcare setting, according to a study published Jan. 2 in JAC-Antimicrobial Resistance. With an eye on 22 of the most antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens and the 41 antibiotic drugs available to treat them, researchers...
beckershospitalreview.com
This implant prevents tumors from hijacking T-cells
Many cancer tumors defend themselves using the body's regulatory T-cells, making treatment difficult. But a new implant created by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles is designed to stop tumors from hijacking T-cells and allow treatment to reach the tumor. The device, called SymphNode, has been shown to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient Experience
Patients referred to specialists who know their primary care physician may get better care, a study published Jan. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests. Researchers from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University set out to determine whether physician-peer relationships may motivate improved specialist care. The study involved specialty referrals for 8,655 patients. Researchers compared ratings of specialist care between patients seen by a specialist who trained with their primary care physician in medical school or other programs to ratings from patients with the same PCP who were seen by a specialist with no such physician-peer connection.
beckershospitalreview.com
What hospitals can expect from GE HealthCare
The new year began with a bang for GE HealthCare. In 2018, GE announced plans to spin off its healthcare business into an independent enterprise. On Jan. 4, GE HealthCare officially spun off and began trading on the Nasdaq. In such a rapidly changing field as healthcare, the company is...
beckershospitalreview.com
XBB.1.5's transmissibility, severity: 4 Qs answered
Health officials are keeping a close eye on omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 due to its rapid growth in the U.S. As of Dec. 31, the strain accounted for at least 40 percent of cases in the U.S. That's up from about 10 percent two weeks earlier, CDC estimates show. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have increased after briefly leveling off in December. The daily average for new hospital admissions was 6,499 as of Jan. 4, up from 5,510 a week earlier. The daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 4 was 46,534, up 12 percent over the last 14 days, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times.
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke Health, Nference partner on analytics research, medical discoveries
Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health has partnered with data analytics company Nference to advance the academic health system's research and medical discoveries. Nference has previously collaborated with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on artificial intelligence-powered disease diagnosis and treatment and received funding from its venture capital arm, Mayo Clinic Ventures. "The average...
beckershospitalreview.com
Finvi expands functionality of Artiva HCx to improve the management of complex claims
Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that it has enhanced its industry-leading Artiva HCx® solution to better support organizations as they manage complex claims, including worker’s compensation, motor vehicle accidents, and third-party accident liability.
beckershospitalreview.com
How Trinity aims to improve its financial performance in the next year: Q&A with CEO Mike Slubowski
Operating margin declines characterized 2022 for many hospitals and health systems, which continue to battle ubiquitous challenges that include workforce shortages, declining inpatient volumes and the rising cost of supplies, drugs, equipment and labor. This year, health system leaders are challenged with developing innovative ways to boost revenue and reduce...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pediatric pain medication shortage delaying care: 5 updates
As retail pharmacy chains ration sales of children's pain medications amid a national shortage, some physicians are delaying operations as families scramble for medicine cabinet staples. For weeks, over-the-counter flu and cold drugs have been hard to get for both parents and pediatricians, partly because of heightened flu and respiratory...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google introduces chatbot for healthcare providers
Google and DeepMind are lauching MedPaLM, an open-sourced large language model that exclusively addresses medical queries, Tech Times reported Jan. 4. The chatbot combines a new dataset, HealthSearchQA, that consists of 3,375 frequently asked questions by healthcare consumers with existing clinical datasets to address inquiries from medical and non-medical professionals.
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Iowa pushing for orthopedic focus at new project despite objections
A controversial new hospital project in North Liberty, Iowa, is once again making the news as its University of Iowa Health Care operators are highlighting the location's future use as a major orthopedic center against local community wishes, The Gazette reported Jan. 4. After an initial application to brand the...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA director of medical supply unit is 'over the moon' for cybersecurity measures
The director of the FDA's medical supply division praised the recently passed spending bill for its "total product life-cycle approach" and cybersecurity measure allowances, Politico reported Jan. 3. Suzanne Schwartz, MD, director of the office of strategic partnerships and technology innovation of the FDA's center for devices and radiological health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 blood pressure drugs back-ordered, partly because of carcinogen
Three drugmakers each have four blood pressure drugs in short supply after some were recalled in 2022 because of the presence of nitrosamine, which the FDA has labeled as a "probable human carcinogen." Lupin Pharmaceuticals discontinued some quinapril tablets and recalled others in late December 2022, according to the American...
beckershospitalreview.com
22 ACOs to know headed into 2023
Becker’s Hospital Review is pleased to release its ACOs to know list in 2023. Many of the featured ACOs are early adopters of the Medicare Shared Savings Program and deliver quality care at lower costs. ACOs are physician- and health system-led groups that focus on finding savings in healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
How flu deaths compare to past seasons
The U.S. may see a higher amount of flu deaths this season compared to past years, preliminary data from the CDC suggests. The CDC estimates there have already been 13,000 to 39,000 flu deaths nationwide this season, which began Oct. 1. The high end of this estimate, which covers admissions through Dec. 24, surpasses cumulative death toll estimates for six of the past seven flu seasons. This includes the 2020-21 season for which there was incomplete data due to minimal flu activity.
Understanding the relation between physical injuries and mental health
Understanding the relationship between physical injuries and mental health with professional athletes
beckershospitalreview.com
Top No Surprises Act disputes by type of CPT code
Emergency departments services comprised two-thirds of CPT codes submitted in No Surprises Act disputes between April 15 and Sept. 30, according to CMS' initial report on the independent dispute resolution process. Here are the top disputes by type of CPT code:. 1. Emergency department services (CPT codes 99281 - 99288)...
beckershospitalreview.com
Base salaries for 14 physician specialties
According to the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" provided by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins, orthopedic surgery offers the highest average base salary while pediatrics offers the lowest. Noninvasive cardiology offers the highest overall base salary earning potential, with the high end of its base salary at $1 million.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nursing home associations ask OSHA to change COVID-19 requirements
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living sent a joint letter Jan. 4 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requesting its workplace safety standards remain consistent with CDC and CMS COVID-19 standards. OSHA will release its Final Healthcare Standard on COVID-19 in the coming weeks,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens, CVS plan to dispense abortion pills
After the FDA said it would allow some retail pharmacies to dispense prescribed abortion pills, Walgreens and CVS told Becker's they plan to distribute the drug mifepristone. In an FDA decision that came without a news release, mifepristone — one of two drugs used in medication abortion, an approved regimen to end a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks — is now available for retail pharmacy dispensing with its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy Program.
