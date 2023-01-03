Multi-cancer early detection tests have the potential to improve patient outcomes in an equitable way

Health officials are keeping a close eye on omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 due to its rapid growth in the U.S. As of Dec. 31, the strain accounted for at least 40 percent of cases in the U.S. That's up from about 10 percent two weeks earlier, CDC estimates show. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have increased after briefly leveling off in December. The daily average for new hospital admissions was 6,499 as of Jan. 4, up from 5,510 a week earlier. The daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 4 was 46,534, up 12 percent over the last 14 days, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times.

1 DAY AGO