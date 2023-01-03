A State Senator is calling for harsher drug laws in Oklahoma. Senator Michael Bergstrom has filed a bill to add a three strikes penalty for misdemeanor drug convictions. If passed, the third misdemeanor would be upgraded to a felony unless the defendant agrees to seek help for addiction. Bergstrom says the legislation would strengthen penalties for repeat drug offenders while recognizing the root of their crimes by requiring rehabilitation.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO