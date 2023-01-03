Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market
Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
Florida Teen Jailed for Posing as Doctor Sentenced in Fraud Case
*A Flordia man who previously made headlines for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been sentenced for his 2020 grand theft and fraud case. We reported previously that Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later […] The post Florida Teen Jailed for Posing…
‘Something is wrong at the Oklahoma State Health Department’: Records show OK falling behind on Covid variant testing, OSDH denies it
Every state has been testing Covid-19 variants since the pandemic began to allow for a better understanding of what physicians are dealing with and how to treat it, but documents show a delay in the CDC receiving variant samples from Oklahoma.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
‘We’re there to help not fight,’ Nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded
An ER nurse is speaking out and asking questions, nearly a year after he was attacked in his emergency room.
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
niceville.com
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
iheart.com
Oklahoma Senator Wants 3 Strikes Law For Misdemeanor Drug Charges
A State Senator is calling for harsher drug laws in Oklahoma. Senator Michael Bergstrom has filed a bill to add a three strikes penalty for misdemeanor drug convictions. If passed, the third misdemeanor would be upgraded to a felony unless the defendant agrees to seek help for addiction. Bergstrom says the legislation would strengthen penalties for repeat drug offenders while recognizing the root of their crimes by requiring rehabilitation.
State seeks to freeze assets of Nebraska investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a group of companies and two investment funds at the center of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the biggest in state history. Late Wednesday,. Lancaster County District. Judge. granted...
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days
Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.
Former DWD employee filed more than $34K in fraudulent unemployment claims
INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee with the Department of Workforce Development. in fraudulent unemployment claims for herself and her husband and now faces felony charges for theft, perjury and official misconduct. According to the investigative report filed by. Indiana's. Office of Inspector General. , program specialist. filed for and...
KOCO
Teenager from Tennessee arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over, acting as deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A teenager from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as a deputy. The 19-year-old suspect had gear that mirrored an officer. Now, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson has a warning for drivers. The sheriff said when you get...
