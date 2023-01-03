ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market

Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
VIRGINIA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida Teen Jailed for Posing as Doctor Sentenced in Fraud Case

*A Flordia man who previously made headlines for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been sentenced for his 2020 grand theft and fraud case. We reported previously that Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later […] The post Florida Teen Jailed for Posing…
FLORIDA STATE
Little Apple Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
niceville.com

Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion

FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
BOCA RATON, FL
KOCO

Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
iheart.com

Oklahoma Senator Wants 3 Strikes Law For Misdemeanor Drug Charges

A State Senator is calling for harsher drug laws in Oklahoma. Senator Michael Bergstrom has filed a bill to add a three strikes penalty for misdemeanor drug convictions. If passed, the third misdemeanor would be upgraded to a felony unless the defendant agrees to seek help for addiction. Bergstrom says the legislation would strengthen penalties for repeat drug offenders while recognizing the root of their crimes by requiring rehabilitation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy