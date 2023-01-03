ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week's Top Stories: Jobs Strong, BBBY Bankruptcy Talk & Tesla Slips

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.JOBS REPORT The stock market had its eyes trained on the job market this week, as multiple bullish employment reports clashed narratively with a series of layoff announcements from large tech firms such as Amazon and Salesforce. The Labor Department on Friday reported that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, and unemployment ticked down to 3.5 percent. The news might have sparked a sell-off — given investors' expectations...
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock

If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
JPMorgan Chase survey: Most businesses expect recession in 2023

Continued pricing pressures and economic headwinds fuel recessionary predictions, while inflation remains a top challenge facing small and midsize businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The majority of small and midsize. U.S. business leaders anticipate a recession in 2023, according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2023 annual Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. In total,...
Economists at major banks predict US recession in 2023

Two-thirds of top economists at the United States' largest financial institutions are predicting a recession in 2023, according to a survey conducted by the. Primary concerns cited in the survey of 23 primary dealers, including those from. Barclays PLC. ,. Bank of America Corp. ,. TD Securities. , and. UBS...
The 2023 turning points: inflation, rates and recovery

In the United States, core domestic demand barely grew in the third quarter after slowing during the previous six months. Consumer spending and business investment have slowed sharply, and manufacturing and service activity is already slowing in the euro zone and China. So far, the Federal Reserve has been the most restrictive of the central banks, bringing…
Moody's warns of 'slowcession' that could last throughout 2023

CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) Moody's Analytics warned in a new report that the U.S. could face what it called a "slowcession" this year but maintained that the economy will most likely avoid a full-blown downturn. "Under almost any scenario, the economy is set to have a difficult 2023,"...
