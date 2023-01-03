ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maxim

These Floating Camping Pods Are Suspended Between Two Mountains

A one-of-a-kind travel experience at this proposed property in the Middle East. Your next camping getaway just got quite a bit more interesting: Ardh Architects’ Floating Retreat concept offers up a good, long look at an otherworldly chance to sleep in camping pods suspended between two mountains. The exotic...

