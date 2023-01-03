A Swiss start-up has created an AI application that analyses babies’ crying and could identify early signs of health problems and what a baby wants using machine learning and a bank of data.Roberto Iannone, the CEO and founder of Zoundream said: "Babies cry differently if they have a pathology or a developmental disorder like autism, for example, or other ones, also pathologies like breathing issues, or heart diseases or hearing issues."The innovative company showcased its solution at CES, the tech event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

