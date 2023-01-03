Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Zoundream: AI baby cry ‘translator’ may help detect autism and other health disorders
A Swiss start-up has created an AI application that analyses babies’ crying and could identify early signs of health problems and what a baby wants using machine learning and a bank of data.Roberto Iannone, the CEO and founder of Zoundream said: "Babies cry differently if they have a pathology or a developmental disorder like autism, for example, or other ones, also pathologies like breathing issues, or heart diseases or hearing issues."The innovative company showcased its solution at CES, the tech event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A school district is attempting to skirt Section 230 by suing social media apps for knowingly exploiting the 'vulnerable brains of youth'
Section 230 is an internet law that allows companies to regulate content as they see fit. The suit, which the AP calls "novel," maneuvers around it.
The US government just took two big steps on abortion. Will they matter?
This week, the federal government announced two decisions designed to improve abortion access in the US. The first, a rule change made by the Food and Drug Administration, allows pharmacies to dispense mifepristone, one of the two drugs needed for a medication abortion. The second, an opinion drafted by the justice department, gives the US Postal Service the all clear to continue mailing abortion pills, even to states where abortion is severely restricted.
Comments / 0