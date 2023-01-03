Read full article on original website
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock
If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
US job openings top forecasts, keeping pressure on Fed to hike
U.S. job openings remained elevated in November, highlighting how a resilient labor market is likely to keep the. tilted toward more restrictive policy in the months ahead. The number of available positions ticked down to 10.46 million from 10.51 million a month earlier, the. Labor Department's. Job Openings and Labor...
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
WASHINGTON (AP) — The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that December was another healthy month for hiring — a boon for those looking for work but a problem for the. Federal Reserve. if it persists. Economists have forecast that employers added 200,000...
Economists at major banks predict US recession in 2023
Two-thirds of top economists at the United States' largest financial institutions are predicting a recession in 2023, according to a survey conducted by the. Primary concerns cited in the survey of 23 primary dealers, including those from. Barclays PLC. ,. Bank of America Corp. ,. TD Securities. , and. UBS...
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite swerved out of the red in the first weekly run for stocks in 2023.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
JPMorgan Chase survey: Most businesses expect recession in 2023
Continued pricing pressures and economic headwinds fuel recessionary predictions, while inflation remains a top challenge facing small and midsize businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The majority of small and midsize. U.S. business leaders anticipate a recession in 2023, according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2023 annual Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. In total,...
Fed minutes show U.S. central bank concerned about market 'misperception
All officials at the Federal Reserve's December 13-14 monetary policy meeting agreed that the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, allowing the cost of credit to remain high to control inflation but gradually to limit risks to economic growth. The minutes of the meeting, released Wednesday, showed monetary policy…
Best’s Special Report: Rising Interest Rates Suppress Debt Appetite for U.S. Life/Annuity Insurers
Life/annuity (L/A) insurers are taking a more-cautious approach to issuing debt given rising interest rates, and instead have put a greater focus on strengthening their enterprise risk management, corporate governance and stress testing capabilities. according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, “Rising Interest Rates Suppress...
Moody's warns of 'slowcession' that could last throughout 2023
CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) Moody's Analytics warned in a new report that the U.S. could face what it called a "slowcession" this year but maintained that the economy will most likely avoid a full-blown downturn. "Under almost any scenario, the economy is set to have a difficult 2023,"...
Your clients may both suffer and benefit from Fed's rate increases
Clayton News Daily (Jonesboro, GA) The Fed might raise interest rates higher than some investors expected and leave them higher for longer than some anticipated. Higher for longer. This seemed to be the message from the. Federal Reserve's. minutes of its meeting in December. In other words, it appears that...
Fed Minutes Reveal It Will Keep Rates Tight "For Some Time"
The U.S. Federal Reserve emphasized its "firm commitment" to return inflation to its 2% target, according to the central bank's minutes revealed on Wednesday. They further emphasized that several members of the Federal Open Market Committee warned that because monetary policy works through financial markets, " an unwarranted easing of financial conditions,…
The Week's Top Stories: Jobs Strong, BBBY Bankruptcy Talk & Tesla Slips
"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.JOBS REPORT The stock market had its eyes trained on the job market this week, as multiple bullish employment reports clashed narratively with a series of layoff announcements from large tech firms such as Amazon and Salesforce. The Labor Department on Friday reported that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, and unemployment ticked down to 3.5 percent. The news might have sparked a sell-off — given investors' expectations...
US Federal Reserve does not consider it appropriate to cut interest rates in 2023
The US Federal Reserve considers that it will not be "appropriate" to cut interest rates this year with inflation remaining high, according to excerpts from the minutes of its last meeting released Wednesday. "No participant anticipates that it may be appropriate to begin cutting interest rates in 2023″, indicated these documents, released a few weeks after the…
Patent Issued for System and method to provide savings based on reduced energy consumption (USPTO 11532005): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532005, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Smart home functionality is a maturing space, but the opportunity for insurance companies remains largely untapped. Currently, there are few useful early warning and loss mitigation systems that actually save costs and time for both the property owner and insurance company alike. For instance, currently, homeowners insurance claim events are detected by the homeowner, who then contacts his or her insurance company to inform them that there has been a loss. However, the loss could be mitigated with automated warning and detection systems that interface with the insurance company systems. For example, homeowners may not become aware of minor to medium hail damage to their roofs until such time as that damage leads to water damage to the exterior or interior of the home. If they could be made aware of such loss events earlier and then take corrective actions, then the increased damage and loss could have been mitigated or avoided.”
NFP Launches Human Capital Solutions Practice
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, has announced the formation of its. . In forming the practice, NFP is bringing together its diverse capabilities in the US and expanding its portfolio of HR services and products across. North America. ,. Europe.
Southwest Airlines' holiday chaos could cost the company as much as $825 million
Southwest Airlines says disruptions that led to more than 16,700 cancelled flights over the holidays will have severe financial consequences for the company.
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure
CINCINNATI , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with. Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to. $5...
Joint Statement On Crypto-Asset Risks To Banking Organizations
Comptroller of the Currency posted the following joint statement on. (OCC) (collectively, the agencies) are issuing the following statement on crypto-asset/1 risks to banking organizations. The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector. These events highlight a...
