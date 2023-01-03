ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake, responsive

As teams and players around the NFL pay homage to their fallen gridiron comrade, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has emerged from his coma after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”. Even better, Hamlin opened his eyes, moved his hands and feet and even had sufficient enough use...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)

As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
Doctors Give Update on Damar Hamlin's Condition, Reveal First Thing He Asked When He Woke Up

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday, days after the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Hamlin remains in critical condition at the hospital's ICU,...
Jets to Start Joe Flacco at QB Over Zach Wilson in Season Finale

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.

