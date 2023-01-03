Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
WUSA
Damar Hamlin 'showing signs of improvement' according to Bills
In a statement today- the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin is showing signs of improvement. The Bills player remains in critical condition in a hospital in Cincinnati.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake, responsive
As teams and players around the NFL pay homage to their fallen gridiron comrade, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has emerged from his coma after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”. Even better, Hamlin opened his eyes, moved his hands and feet and even had sufficient enough use...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)
As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
NBC New York
Doctors Give Update on Damar Hamlin's Condition, Reveal First Thing He Asked When He Woke Up
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday, days after the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Hamlin remains in critical condition at the hospital's ICU,...
With NFL career looming, Tucker Kraft prepares for last ride with South Dakota State
FRISCO – After South Dakota State’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State to clinch a berth in the FCS national championship game, tight end Tucker Kraft was the first Jackrabbit player to arrive in for the postgame press conference in the defensive line room of the Dykhouse Center. He entered, looked at the...
Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors
Sean McVay says he's flattered by television broadcasters' continuing interest in his services, but the Los Angeles Rams coach claims he's focused on the season finale against Seattle
NBC New York
Jets to Start Joe Flacco at QB Over Zach Wilson in Season Finale
The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
Georgia Mascot Uga Not Traveling to National Championship
The Bulldogs will play for a second straight title without their beloved mascot at SoFi Stadium.
