Interfaith Harmony Month begins in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several events aimed to bring Charlestonians together and learn about different religions start this week.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and children from seven faith groups will read a proclamation on Tuesday morning to officially start Interfaith Harmony Month for its fourth year.

“Our goal has been inclusivity, understanding and getting deep into the nitty gritty of the different faith traditions. But, also creating lighthearted and lovely events for people to gather, congregate and learn about the different faith traditions,” said Dena Fokas Moses, the President of the Charleston Interreligious Council.

Many of the events will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who lead people during the Civil Rights Movement.

“It’s really important that this Interfaith Harmony Month is during the month that we also celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” said Moses. “His life was modeled and influenced by a person of another faith in Mahatma Gandhi.”

Other events include an Introduction to Buddhism, Interfaith Perspectives at the Hindu Temple and the seventh Annual Food and Faith Program.

The observance of the month started under former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and has lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic in Charleston.

“In December of 2019 we had a huge gathering of faiths and had our first Interfaith Harmony Month,” said Moses “It originally started ten years ago in South Carolina.”

The Charleston Interreligious Council says that this month is key to spreading their goals of inclusivity and unity. When the council started in 1979, it built bridges between the Christian and Jewish communities in the Lowcountry.

“Interfaith Harmony Month is an opportunity to get to know our communities,” said Moses.

