whbl.com
Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
whbl.com
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
wtaq.com
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
whbl.com
Carol Groene
Carol M. Groene, age 86, of Plymouth, passed away early Tuesday morning (January 3, 2023) at Songbird. Pond Nursing Home in Plymouth. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Oscar and Mildred (Kalmerton) Miller. Carol attended Little Elkhart Lake Grade School and...
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
whbl.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Chamber Nominations Open for Chamber Champions Awards Gala in February
The annual Sheboygan County Chamber Champions’ Awards Gala is set to take place on Thursday February 16 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Chamber members and their respective representatives are being invited to nominate businesses and organizations for awards in categories like “Manufacturer of the Year,” “Nonprofit of the Year,” “Retailer of the Year,” “Services Organization of the Year,” “Tourist Gem,” and “Safety Leader” along with a few others. Companies that have won a top award in the past two years may be nominated but are not eligible to win in the same category. All eligible nominees will be honored that evening and winners will be announced at the Chamber Champions Awards Gala.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
whbl.com
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
WISN
One person found dead in Mequon house fire
MEQUON, Wis. — A person was found dead Tuesday morning in a house fire in Mequon. Police and multiple fire departments responded to the call at about 2:50 a.m. on Mequon Road near Wasaukee Road. Mequon's fire chief told WISN 12 News they had trouble getting inside. Firefighters eventually...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 1, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 1, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
