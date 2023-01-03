Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
Burglar accused of stealing $22K worth of items caught by police in Saks storeroom
ATLANTA — A burglar is accused of stealing more than $22,000 worth of high-end items from Saks Fifth Avenue inside Phipps Plaza. Atlanta police said they were called out to the store shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday when a security guard said a man “wearing all black, was seen on surveillance cameras walking around the store taking items and placing them into a suitcase.”
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach went to the scene Friday at Shoal Creek Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Detectives confirmed...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
Paulding man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife
Witnesses watched in horror as a Paulding County man dragged his then-wife’s body across a yard after stabbing her in 20...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old in SE Atlanta called a ‘coward’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
appenmedia.com
Unattended car burglarized at Dunwoody restaurant
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said a vehicle parked at the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Dunwoody was burglarized and nearly stolen by unidentified thieves. Police responded to the restaurant at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dec. 19 at about 1 a.m. after a victim reported the rear window of her car had been shattered. Officers learned thieves entered the car through the rear driver’s side window.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
appenmedia.com
Police pepper spray dog found roaming outside
ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers pepper sprayed a barking unrestrained dog during a response to an animal being a public nuisance call at Houze Road on Dec. 25. Officers arrived on the scene early in the morning hearing reports of a dog barking. When they arrived, they found the dog was roaming outside and had been barking for an hour and a half.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived in this area, they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
appenmedia.com
Austell man arrested for making death threat
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Austell man for allegedly threatening to kill a family member via text message in December. Incident reports said a Forsyth County woman began receiving text messages from her brother Dec. 4, which stated he would...
wrganews.com
Video: Vehicle sought in connection with fatal crash has been identified
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–9:00 a.m. Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
Surveillance video shows moments truck plowed into Atlanta home with 4 children inside
ATLANTA — Doorbell cam video shows the moments a truck plowed into a northwest Atlanta house with four children inside Tuesday night. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the home on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Thursday, where the house is now boarded up. and workers have started to put in new windows.
