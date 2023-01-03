ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Burglar accused of stealing $22K worth of items caught by police in Saks storeroom

ATLANTA — A burglar is accused of stealing more than $22,000 worth of high-end items from Saks Fifth Avenue inside Phipps Plaza. Atlanta police said they were called out to the store shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday when a security guard said a man “wearing all black, was seen on surveillance cameras walking around the store taking items and placing them into a suitcase.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Unattended car burglarized at Dunwoody restaurant

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police reports said a vehicle parked at the Lazy Dog Restaurant in Dunwoody was burglarized and nearly stolen by unidentified thieves. Police responded to the restaurant at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road Dec. 19 at about 1 a.m. after a victim reported the rear window of her car had been shattered. Officers learned thieves entered the car through the rear driver’s side window.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Police pepper spray dog found roaming outside

ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers pepper sprayed a barking unrestrained dog during a response to an animal being a public nuisance call at Houze Road on Dec. 25. Officers arrived on the scene early in the morning hearing reports of a dog barking. When they arrived, they found the dog was roaming outside and had been barking for an hour and a half.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA
appenmedia.com

Austell man arrested for making death threat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Austell man for allegedly threatening to kill a family member via text message in December. Incident reports said a Forsyth County woman began receiving text messages from her brother Dec. 4, which stated he would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Video: Vehicle sought in connection with fatal crash has been identified

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–9:00 a.m. Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

