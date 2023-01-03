Read full article on original website
whbl.com
COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”
After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
whbl.com
Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 rsv cases peak, flu cases on the rise locally
A Fond du Lac family medicine physician says seasonal respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout the community as the new year begins. Doctor Taha El Shahat with SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region says while RSV cases appear to have peaked, flu cases have been on the rise. “Certainly what I’m getting as far as results seems to be much less RSV and much more influenza and COVID at this point,” Dr. El Shahat told WFDL news. Dr. El Shahat says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet it’s not too late. He says the first confirmed pediatric flu death in Wisconsin last month is another painful reminder why its important for everyone, especially children to get vaccinated.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
whbl.com
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health
OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
whbl.com
Firearm Incident on Pigeon River/Etude Parking Lot Results in Charges…No Threat to School
An incident involving a firearm in the parking lot of the Pigeon River/Etude School on Sheboygan’s northwest side resulted in charges against one party, but no shots were fired. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a call was received from a 44-year-old Sheboygan man reporting a disturbance at 8:48...
wtaq.com
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Prominent in Governor Evers’ Second Inaugural Address
Governor Tony Evers made prominent references to his Sheboygan County background during his second inaugural address on Tuesday in Madison. Evers, along with other elected constitutional office-holders in Wisconsin, took their oaths of office during ceremonies at noon on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison before a packed house in the rotunda, beginning the 46th term of the Wisconsin governorship, and marking Evers’ second term after being reelected last November.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
House fire in Mequon; 1 dead
MEQUON, Wis. - One person died in a house fire in Mequon Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Firefighters responded to the scene around 3 a.m. after a motorist observed flames and called law enforcement. When officials arrived on the scene, they found an active house fire. Mequon Road was temporarily shut...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source
It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
whbl.com
Fondy County K9 Makes First Major Drug Arrest
Fond du Lac County’s newest K9 officer made his first large drug arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says deputies made a traffic stop on I-41 at the Hickory Street exit on Fond du Lac’s south side around 7 p.m. with K9 Rip on hand. Rip sniffed out drugs, with a search then revealing about a pound of marijuana and a pound of cocaine. A 30-year old woman and 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids, were told they were being arrested, but the man became agitated and resisted, repeatedly refusing commands to put his hands behind his back. That’s when K9 Rip was retrieved from the squad car. Deputies said that just his presence there resulted in cooperation of the suspect and both persons were taken into custody without further incident.
