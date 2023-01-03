Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
New Christian County Judge-Executive On Priorites For New Year
Jerry Gilliam, Judge-Executive for Christian County has a few priorities for his first four-year term in office. One of his main goals is to focus on communication with all of Christian County. Gilliam also wants to focus on housing in Christian County. Additionally, Gilliam wants to expand broadband in the...
Springfield to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield will officially break ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of William A. Batson Parkway and Blackpatch Drive. This extension, Phase 2 of the William A. Batson Parkway project, will...
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
wkdzradio.com
Jamie Vanderbilt-Smiley, 50, of Hopkinsville
A memorial visitation for 50-year-old Jamie L. Vanderbilt-Smiley, of Hopkinsville, will be from 5-7 o’clock Monday, January 9, at Goodwin Funeral Home. one nephew, one great niece and one step-granddaughter.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
wkdzradio.com
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz City Council Approves Payroll And Insurance Tax Increases
Employees who work in the Cadiz city limits and those who pay insurance premiums will pay additional taxes following a vote by the Cadiz City Council during its first meeting of 2023 Tuesday. Without providing any opportunity for public comment prior to the votes, council members voted unanimously to increase the city payroll tax from 1.5 to 1.9 cents and the city insurance premium tax from 6 to 8 percent. Cadiz Mayor Todd King justified the tax increases due to needed infrastructure improvements in Cadiz.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville City Council Passes Participation Ordinance
There was very little discussion at the first Hopkinsville City Council meeting in 2023 under the leadership of new Mayor J. R. Knight. Tuesday night, City Council dealt with two outstanding matters: the second reading of the Citizen Participation ordinance. City Clerk Crissy Fletcher polled the new council and the...
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer
A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
whopam.com
Walnut Street bridge project complete
After nearly eight months of having to use alternate routes, motorists can now travel Walnut Street in its entirety as the CSX Railroad bridge replacement is complete. Hopkinsville Public Works announced the Transportation Cabinet had completed the job Thursday afternoon. The new structure has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Tractor trailer wreck caused Interstate 24 closure near Exit 1 in Clarksville
Update, 11:30 a.m. Friday: A tractor trailer crashed into the trees on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Thursday night, causing the interstate shutdown. At around 7 p.m., the tractor trailer was going westbound when it went off the roadway at mile marker .8, according to a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
wnky.com
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
wkdzradio.com
Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!
Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!. Just another way that Mallory wants to serve her customers. You can still do online shopping at hancocksneighborhoodmarket.com. and pick up your groceries at the store. Instacart offers online shopping plus delivery! Just one more way. you can shop with your local grocery...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
whopam.com
KSP charges juvenile for assault against HPD officer
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville Police officer was assaulted by a juvenile at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a news release, Detective Robert Stucki with HPD was at the detention center attempting to serve a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge to a juvenile at the facility. While he was explaining the order to the juvenile, the juvenile reportedly became combative towards Detective Stucki.
whopam.com
EF0 Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Christian County
A weak tornado touched down briefly early Tuesday morning in the Cox Mill Road area of Christian County. The 50-yard wide EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down just after 4:30 a.m. about two miles west-southwest of Hopkinsville and stayed on the ground for just over a mile before going back into the clouds, according to a National Weather Service survey report.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Thursday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on West Nashville Street in Pembroke sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Joselys Loarte was on West Nashville Street when it collided with an SUV driven by James Quarles that was turning onto West Nashville Street from Cherry Street.
