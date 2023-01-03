Read full article on original website
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Sea Coast Echo
Pele laid to rest
Pele has been laid to rest. The Brazilian footballing legend - who died of cancer on 29 December aged 82 - was buried on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery on Tuesday (03.01.22), which overlooks Urbano Caldeira stadium in his hometown of Santos, in a private ceremony after his body was transported through the streets, where thousands of people had lined the route to pay their final respects.
Football icon Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeralPele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession
archpaper.com
Late soccer star Pelé buried in stadium-style mausoleum
One of the greatest soccer players of all time is kicking around in the afterlife in a mini stadium complete with artificial turf. Edson Arantes do Nascimento—better known as Pelé—bought his 2,150-square-foot burial area almost two decades ago at the Memorial Ecumenical Cemetery, a 14-story burial ground in Santos, Brazil that the Guinness Book of World Records deemed the world’s tallest. The King of Football died on December 29 from complications of colon cancer. He was 82.
