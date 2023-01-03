Read full article on original website
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax. Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire. It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping trees are down and out of the house. Dog reported stolen...
Gov. Phil Scott sworn in for fourth term
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday took the oath of office for his fourth term and delivered his inaugural address, the first time he has addressed the Legislature in-person since the start of the pandemic. In front of a joint session of the Legislature, Governor Phil Scott...
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
It's that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Green Mountain Club purchases more land to preserve the Long Trail
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
It's that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Tuesday Weathercast
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It's that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill.
Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company
It's that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
COVID cases up slightly but no sign of post-holiday season surge in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by the holiday season. But cases are up slightly and health officials are recommending some precautions. The Vermont Department of Health says in emergency departments around the state,...
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
Mayors: More help needed to shelter the homeless in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two years after New Hampshire’s 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a strategy to assist the homeless, eight wrote back Tuesday requesting that federal funds be allocated for more shelter beds and resources, with an emphasis on women and youth.
Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can receive funding for their green practices. Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance. So in theory the better they do...
Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. The Champlain Islands were one of the hardest hit areas in Vermont by the 1998 ice...
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. It happened Tuesday at about 2 a.m. in Newport. Vermont State Police say Eddie De Los Torres, 37, who is homeless, went to the hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds. They say his injuries were not life-threatening.
How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk. “It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and...
Women’s business ‘Start Up’ course aims to knock down obstacles
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s an opportunity for women in Vermont to learn about opening their own businesses by enrolling in a class that begins later this month. It’s called Start Up and it’s presented by the group Mercy Connections. The course is designed to help women, non-binary, and trans people develop a business plan that they can use to get their new venture off the ground.
