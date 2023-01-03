If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:

1 DAY AGO