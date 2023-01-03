ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results

If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:
Bleacher Report

Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Projections at the New Year

Conference play is picking up, and that means NBA teams are spreading their scouts out across the nation. This is a time when prospects validate their hot starts and when breakout names start to emerge. Our first 2023 mock draft has a new lottery pick and names added to the...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA 2023 All-Star Voting: Who's Too High and Who's Too Low in First Returns?

Feeling and expressing outrage over the results of NBA All-Star fan voting has become an annual tradition. And this year, the league (or its fans) gave us tons of reason for that outrage. In the end, it may not matter. Reducing the value of the fan vote (and giving a...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Have Plenty of Company at the Top

Another week in the NBA down. Another week with absurd individual stat lines, the likes of which we haven't seen before, behind us. Less than a month after Luka Dončić gave us the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Donovan Mitchell totaled 71 points and 11 assists in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline

The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'Not Accurate' That Bob Myers Hasn't Been Offered New Contract

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during an appearance on the TK Show that he has made two contract extension offers to general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers. Lacob said, via 95.7 The Game's Alex Espinoza:. "It is not accurate that he...
Bleacher Report

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs Eyeing Bulls Star at Deadline

If the Chicago Bulls eventually explore the Zach LaVine trade market, there will reportedly be no shortage of suitors. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan talked about potential LaVine moves during a discussion on their podcast, and the former listed the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat as "teams who could have interest in trading for him."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Where Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points Ranks vs. Kobe's 81 and NBA's 10 Greatest Games

Donovan Mitchell rang in the new year with as much fireworks as anyone, scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls and tying David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for eighth-most points ever scored in a single game. The point total is just the beginning for Mitchell's career night. With 11 assists,...
Bleacher Report

Why the Minnesota Vikings Are the NFL's Ultimate Fool's Gold Team

Following an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings can no longer land the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But it's a shame Minnesota will likely be guaranteed home-field advantage for at least two playoff games because the NFC North champions might be the worst 12-4 team in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

