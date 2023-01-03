Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury
Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery...
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 1st Voting Results
If early voting returns are any indication, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are going to be drafting teams for the NBA All-Star Game once again. The NBA released the first returns on fan voting for the 2023 edition of the game Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets stars are leading their respective conferences. Elsewhere, Stephen Curry leads Western Conference guards in the voting, while Kyrie Irving leads the backcourt in the Eastern Conference:
Andre Iguodala announces he will return Saturday vs. Magic
38-year-old Andre Iguodala announced on his “Point Forward” podcast that he will make his season debut Saturday against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away
When a shoulder injury sidelined Stephen Curry in mid-December, it threatened to derail the Golden State Warriors' entire season. Instead, it has improbably inspired some of their best basketball to date. The Dubs, defending NBA champs, entered Wednesday night riding a season-high five-game winning streak. That includes triumphs over the...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Projections at the New Year
Conference play is picking up, and that means NBA teams are spreading their scouts out across the nation. This is a time when prospects validate their hot starts and when breakout names start to emerge. Our first 2023 mock draft has a new lottery pick and names added to the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sterling Brown, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The team is also working on a potential 10-day contract for veteran guard Sterling Brown, according to Shams Charania of...
Bleacher Report
NBA 2023 All-Star Voting: Who's Too High and Who's Too Low in First Returns?
Feeling and expressing outrage over the results of NBA All-Star fan voting has become an annual tradition. And this year, the league (or its fans) gave us tons of reason for that outrage. In the end, it may not matter. Reducing the value of the fan vote (and giving a...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 10-Day Contract Signings Being Explored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The NBA's 10-day contract window opened Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking into some options, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. One of those players is shooting guard Tyler Dorsey, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided more information. The 6'5" shooting guard starred...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Have Plenty of Company at the Top
Another week in the NBA down. Another week with absurd individual stat lines, the likes of which we haven't seen before, behind us. Less than a month after Luka Dončić gave us the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Donovan Mitchell totaled 71 points and 11 assists in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report
NBA: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Committed Lane Violation on Putback to Force OT vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation en route to his putback layup after a purposely missed free throw to force overtime in his team's 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per the NBA's Last Two Minute report. The comment from the league reads as...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline
The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob: 'Not Accurate' That Bob Myers Hasn't Been Offered New Contract
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami during an appearance on the TK Show that he has made two contract extension offers to general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers. Lacob said, via 95.7 The Game's Alex Espinoza:. "It is not accurate that he...
UCLA Women's Basketball Offers Class of 2026 SF Brihanna Crittendon
One of the top freshmen in the West has added an offer from the Bruins to a list of suitors that already included Missouri, Arizona State and others.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Addresses NFL Rumors, Says He Expects to Return to Michigan in 2023
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated his plans are to remain in his current position despite rumors about a move to the NFL:. "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in the statement. The Athletic reported...
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs Eyeing Bulls Star at Deadline
If the Chicago Bulls eventually explore the Zach LaVine trade market, there will reportedly be no shortage of suitors. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan talked about potential LaVine moves during a discussion on their podcast, and the former listed the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat as "teams who could have interest in trading for him."
Bleacher Report
Where Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points Ranks vs. Kobe's 81 and NBA's 10 Greatest Games
Donovan Mitchell rang in the new year with as much fireworks as anyone, scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls and tying David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for eighth-most points ever scored in a single game. The point total is just the beginning for Mitchell's career night. With 11 assists,...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Robert Saleh's Job Safe Despite 5-Game Losing Streak Entering Week 18
Despite their rough stretch that knocked the New York Jets out of playoff contention, Robert Saleh's job appears to be safe. Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast (starts at 57:20 mark), Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said he thinks Saleh "is safe" and will be back as the Jets' head coach in 2023.
Bleacher Report
Why the Minnesota Vikings Are the NFL's Ultimate Fool's Gold Team
Following an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings can no longer land the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But it's a shame Minnesota will likely be guaranteed home-field advantage for at least two playoff games because the NFC North champions might be the worst 12-4 team in NFL history.
