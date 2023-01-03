New rain alert issued for parts of UK as Met Office warns floods possible

Torrential downpours are set to hit Wales and Scotland, with the Met Office warning that flooding and travel disruption is possible.

The forecaster has issued a yellow warning of rain for southern Scotland and parts of central Scotland, the Highlands , and Argyll and Bute which is in place from 2pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

It has now also issued a warning for parts of southern and northern Wales that starts at 7pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday.

The warnings say that heavy rain, and a thaw of snow lying on the hills, is expected to lead to localised flooding and transport disruption.

Nicola Maxey, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said that parts of Wales could see 50mm of rain overnight. The average rainfall for January is 155mm, so just under a third of the monthly rainfall could fall in just a few hours.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 13 flood alerts around Scotland. Police have advised motorists to check guidance for driving in adverse weather conditions.

Natural Resources Wales has issued five flood alerts for the River Dee in the Lower Dee Valley, Upper Dee catchment, Vyrnwy catchment, Upper Severn in Powys and Lower Dee catchment.

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, falling on to already saturated ground, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday are expected to bring some localised flooding across parts of western and central Scotland.

“In addition to the rainfall, rising temperatures will lead to a thaw of lying snow, especially over the hills and mountains to the north of the central belt of Scotland.”

It comes after heavy rain brought flooding and travel disruption in some areas on Friday.

The West Coast Main Line between Glasgow and Carlisle will remain shut for repairs until January 6 after flooding caused “significant damage” to an embankment.

Met Office outlook:

Today:

Chilly, misty start in parts of the east but rain quickly spreading east along with strong winds and milder conditions, although preceded by brief snowfall for Scottish hills. A narrow drier gap, before renewed, heavier rain spreads from the west.

Tonight:

Mild everywhere with rain and drizzle, some heavy, focused across western high ground. Less rain in the sheltered east, conditions drying up more widely from the northwest later. Windy.

Wednesday:

Some bright or sunny intervals for many. However there will still be some showers in exposed western areas, and perhaps more organised, heavier showery rain across central UK. Mild, windy.

Thursday to Saturday:

Mostly unsettled with spells of rain for all, heaviest in the west, and often windy. A drier interlude for most on Friday. Temperatures near average to mild.

Additional reporting by PA