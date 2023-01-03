ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

First meteor shower of 2023 to light up the night sky

By Nina Massey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIvr4_0k1n4J6000

The first meteor shower of the year will delight skygazers as it lights up the night on Tuesday.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of January 3 and with clear skies will be visible until the early morning of January 4.

It is among the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, and could reach a maximum rate of 110 meteors per hour.

Quadrantids are blue meteors with fine trains that appear to come from the constellation Bootes, near the Big Dipper.

Meteors are pieces of debris which enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second (70 kilometres per second), vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.

While the shower is visible to the naked eye when in an area with low light pollution, the peak occurs just before the full moon, so moonlight will cause some interference.

Additionally, unlike other meteor showers that tend to stay at their peak for about two days, the peak period of the Quadrantids is only for a few hours.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Quadrantid meteor shower: Where and when to see it

The Quadrantid meteor shower is coming – but it could be more difficult than ever to actually see it.The celestial spectacle will peak overnight on 3-4 January. It is usually among the brightest and most consistent of meteor showers, making it a popular favourite for skywatchers.This year, however, both bad weather and a bright Moon threaten to get in the way of the view. There are plenty of ways to maximise your chance of seeing something, however, by improving your view.The Quadrantids are unusual because they have a relatively short, sharp peak, which lasts only a few hours rather than a...
Outsider.com

January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Futurism

Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
earth.com

Mysterious solar shockwave has cracked Earth’s magnetosphere

On Monday, December 19, a mysterious shockwave in a gust of solar wind crashed into the Earth’s magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere. According to Space Weather – an organization keeping track of such events – the barrage of plasma that penetrated the magnetosphere has led to a geomagnetic storm.
WHSV

First full moon of the year comes this week

(WHSV) - It’s a busy start to 2023 as there are several interesting events this week. This includes the first full moon of the year occurring and Earth reaching its closest point to the Sun. THE MOON AND MARS. On Tuesday evening, the Moon will be located not far...
FOX8 News

Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years

(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

How to see the 1st meteor shower of 2023

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The first of 12 meteor showers in 2023 is underway. The Quadrantids meteor shower, which peaked Thursday morning, has the potential to be the strongest of the year, but it usually falls short due to its short peak of six hours and the poor weather during the month, according to the American Meteor Society.
Tree Hugger

What to See in the Night Sky for January 2023

A very happy New Year and welcome to 2023! January is typically pretty light on exciting-night-sky reasons to get outside—and for those of us in parts of the Northern Hemisphere under a deep freeze, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Luckily, the first month of this year is spoiling us with a slate of celestial wonders ranging from a potentially naked-eye comet to a meteor shower prone to slinging spectacular fireballs. Wishing you clear skies!
Queen City News

23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble. While screens glow with the sharpness and brightness of the […]
Space.com

9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022

As scientists enter the third decade of exoplanet discoveries, they continue to uncover strange, fascinating findings that sometimes raise more questions than answers. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022.  1. 5,000th confirmed exoplanet at last After 30 years of exoplanet discoveries, the tally of confirmed alien worlds reached 5,000 this year. Scientists added the new milestone entry to the NASA...
The Independent

Dozens of ‘spectacular’ shooting stars on display across night sky tonight

One of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year peaks this week, offering skygazers the chance to see dozens of ‘shooting stars’ illuminate the night sky.The Quadrantids are set to peak on 3-4 January 2023, but the first meteors have already begun to pepper the Earth’s atmosphere.The phenomenon is a result of the Earth passing through the debris left behind the asteroid (196256) 2003 2003 EH1, which was first observed by Chinese astronomers more than 500 years ago.Anyone hoping to see the first major meteor shower of the year will not need any specialist equipment, however clear skies are...
Bay News 9

Your 2023 celestial calendar

It’s a new year and an excellent one for stargazers. The best meteor shower happens at the end of the year. The best viewing spots are in dark areas away from city lights. With events happening almost every month, especially during the second half of the year, you'll get many opportunities to pull out the telescope.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy