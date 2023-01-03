ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Louisiana Officer Charged After 2 Teens Killed in Chase

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Timothy Abero/EyeEm/Getty

A Louisiana cop has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide after a police chase ended in a crash that left two teenage girls dead, according to authorities. Addis Police officer David Cauthron was also charged with a count of negligent injuring over the incident in Brusly. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, who both attended Brusly High School, were killed in the crash. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident began as Cauthron pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders after Zanders was accused of stealing a family member’s car. Zanders allegedly ran several red lights and reached speeds of 110 mph during the chase, according to his arrest documents. Zanders was later arrested after the vehicle stalled, the documents said. He too is facing two counts of manslaughter along with charges of home invasion, auto theft, and aggravated flight.

Comments / 4

muckraker_bob
3d ago

It’s sad when innocent people are in the wrong place at the wrong time and are injured or killed. But there has to be more to this story to charge the officer than appears in this article. Are police not supposed to attempt to arrest car thieves? Are they restricted as to the maximum seed at which they may pursue? The onus here belongs to Tyquel the car thief.

