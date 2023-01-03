ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit

There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible

Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

UW-Led Program Celebrates Caregivers and Families of Loved Ones Living With Dementia

This month, Wyoming Dementia Together — a statewide educational collaboration operating through the University of Wyoming’s Center on Aging (WyCOA) — marks two years of assisting caregivers and families of loved ones living with dementia. The Wyoming Dementia Together (WDT) professional support team includes licensed clinical social...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted

I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Kirkpatrick; Ochoa; Laybourn; Shillenn; Vargas; Allman; Christensen; Brown; Lucas; Adams; Mau; Kendall; Wilson

Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick: January 15, 1937 – December 23, 2022. Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to John Kay and Addie Kirkpatrick. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While in the Air Force, Alex married his first wife Janie Yielding, with whom he had two daughters, Terri and Jerri.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper, Gabriel Testerman, has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Avian Flu is in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY

