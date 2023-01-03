Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ice Fishing Tournament Happening in Curt Gowdy This January
The Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament will be back for its 8th annual ice fishing tournament on the 14th of January! What a way to start the year!. Registrations are now open until the day of. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 AM at each lake's "check-in station". Don't miss out!. Keep...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies to conduct clinic for interested candidates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandies will be conducting a clinic on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College Arena. The organization highly recommended that any interested candidates attend the clinic. Dandies Tryouts will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the...
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
Sheridan Media
UW-Led Program Celebrates Caregivers and Families of Loved Ones Living With Dementia
This month, Wyoming Dementia Together — a statewide educational collaboration operating through the University of Wyoming’s Center on Aging (WyCOA) — marks two years of assisting caregivers and families of loved ones living with dementia. The Wyoming Dementia Together (WDT) professional support team includes licensed clinical social...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Kirkpatrick; Ochoa; Laybourn; Shillenn; Vargas; Allman; Christensen; Brown; Lucas; Adams; Mau; Kendall; Wilson
Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick: January 15, 1937 – December 23, 2022. Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to John Kay and Addie Kirkpatrick. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While in the Air Force, Alex married his first wife Janie Yielding, with whom he had two daughters, Terri and Jerri.
county17.com
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper, Gabriel Testerman, has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
capcity.news
Canada geese in Cheyenne test positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
Comments / 0