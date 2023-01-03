Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Colson Coon Of Sheridan HS Repeats As WY Gatorade Football Player Of The Year
In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Colson Coon of Sheridan High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year. Coon is the ninth Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Sheridan High School. The...
Sheridan Media
High School Hoop Scores / Report on SHS Girls Wrestling and Nordic Skiing
LADY BRONC WRESTLING / SHS NORDIC SKIING – Two new winter sports are off and rolling at Sheridan high school, Activities Director Casey Garnhart says girls wrestling is really going well. Nordic skiing is also just getting started at Sheridan high school and Casey says it’s great to see...
Sheridan Media
SHS, BH And TR Basketball Resumes Today / Wrestling for the Broncs and Eagles Starts Tomorrow / Bronc Swimmers and Divers Host the Sheridan Invite Saturday
BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball teams begin start the new year at a tournament in Cheyenne. They play Casper Kelly Walsh today game times are at 3:30 and 5:00. Tomorrow they play Evanston at 3:00 and 4:30 and will finish off the...
Sheridan Media
Skyline Singers to Kick-Off WCA Spring Concert Schedule
The Arts at Sheridan College will present an a cappella choral concert by Skyline Singers on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the WCA Box Office. Skyline Singers is the professional Chamber Choir-in-residence at Sheridan College, comprised of working professional musicians from across Wyoming and Montana. The members of the choir specialize in a cappella music of the past five centuries in various styles.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
buffalobulletin.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
Sheridan Media
Director Talks Busy January at the WYO Theater
The WYO Theater in Sheridan will have a full month of events during January, ranging from the Western Film Series to a Business After Hours event. Executive Director of the WYO Theater Erin Butler spoke about all of them while a guest on Public Pulse Thursday, saying this month is busier than in a “normal” year.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Resident Dead After Being Involved In Single Vehicle Wreck In Cold Snowy Weather
A Buffalo man is dead after being involved in a one vehicle roll-over about 2 weeks ago. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sometime overnight from December 21st to the 22nd, 43-year old Aaron Little Bald Eagle was traveling south in his vehicle on Mosier Gulch Road, when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District To Provide Cost Share For Spring 2023 Improvement Projects
Waterways in Sheridan County may be frozen for now, but it’s time to start thinking about what improvements could be made once things thaw out. The Sheridan County Conservation District is accepting requests for assistance with spring-time water quality improvement projects along the Tongue, Goose and Prairie Dog watersheds.
Sheridan Media
North-Central WY Legislators Preparing For 2023 Legislative General Session
The start of the 2023 Wyoming Legislative General Session is less than one week away, and legislators in North-Central Wyoming are attending a few more events to promote their ideas and answer questions from the people, before they head to Cheyenne. On Wednesday (January 4th) Senator Dave Kinskey along with...
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Sheridan Media
California Woman Arraigned in District Court in Sheridan on Burglary Charges
An arraignment hearing for 40-year-old Nicole Goodman from Fresno, California was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Goodman, along with co-defendant Mark Anthony of Gillette, were arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office on September 29, 2022, for allegedly breaking into a construction trailer in Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
New Year Means New Classes at Sheridan YMCA
We are just a few days into 2023, and the Sheridan YMCA is offering new classes to get everyone up and moving for the new year. Liz Cassiday, executive director at the YMCA, while a guest on our talk show Public Pulse Thursday, talked about what they will be offering this new year.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Commissioners Select New Chairwoman For 2023
With the new year underway, it was time for new leadership within the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners. At the first meeting of 2023, Christi Haswell, who just started her 2nd 4-year term, was selected as the chair-woman of the board. She says as chair-woman she has no specific...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Welcomes New Members, Approves Mayor’s Appointments
Buffalo’s City Council had their first meeting of the year Tuesday evening, where they welcomed two new members, Mike Madden and Myra Camino, and then approved Mayor Shane Schrader’s Appointment recommendations. After Madden, Camino, and Schrader were sworn into office, the mayor’s appointments were then sworn. The...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD Discusses Use of Force
The Sheridan Police Department has compiled Use of Force statistics for 2022, and discussed them on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program Wednesday. Captain Tom Ringley and Lieutenant Dan Keller discussed what force is, and how it is used within the scope of police work. Officers are trained to not...
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Library Has New Director
The Johnson County Library has a new director. The announcement came during Tuesday’s county commission meeting, when the library board asked them to lift the hiring freeze. Current Library Director Steve Rzasa explained the need. Rzasa’a resignation from the library will be effective as of the Library Board meeting...
Sheridan Media
Council Approves Purchase of New Trucks for Utilities Department
The City of Sheridan Utilities Department will have six new work trucks in the near future following a bid award by the City Council at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled business meeting. Prior to the bid being considered, and ultimately approved by the Council, City Utilities Director Dan Roberts explained the City’s fleet replacement plan, which identifies a schedule and projected cost for replacing each of its vehicles on a prescribed basis.
Sheridan Media
New Year’s Baby for 2023 Arrives at Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the new year, Aurora Ember Breznau, weighing in at 7 pounds, arrived at 8:08 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Aurora’s parents are Emily and Stephen Breznau. The hospital presented the family, who lives in Ranchester, with a case of diapers.
