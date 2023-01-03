ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Son charged with murdering his father whose body was found following BC fire

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was formally charged on Tuesday with murdering his father. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 34-year-old Cody Alan Hurt is being held without bond after he was arraigned on an open murder charge in Calhoun County District Court in connection with the death of his 61-year-old father Randall Hurt.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fundraiser for Kalamazoo officer battling Crohn’s Disease

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

