Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
jack1065.com
Son charged with murdering his father whose body was found following BC fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was formally charged on Tuesday with murdering his father. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 34-year-old Cody Alan Hurt is being held without bond after he was arraigned on an open murder charge in Calhoun County District Court in connection with the death of his 61-year-old father Randall Hurt.
jack1065.com
Fundraiser for Kalamazoo officer battling Crohn’s Disease
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.
jack1065.com
Boysen officially sworn in as chief of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Acting Chief David Boysen has officially been sworn in as the Public Safety Chief on Thursday, January 5. The swearing in ceremony took place just days after the City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with the former...
jack1065.com
AUDIO: Hard feelings remain over the handling of KDPS chief Coakley’s dismissal
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The firing of former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has the leader of the Kalamazoo’s NAACP asking questions. Coakley was let go after a month’s long investigation into the Chief’s behavior. Kalamazoo NAACP President Wendy Fields says they...
jack1065.com
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
Comments / 0