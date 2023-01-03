Read full article on original website
Related
californiahealthline.org
California Healthline Daily Edition
California Healthline journalists report on a lawsuit against private equity-backed Envision Healthcare, the medical insurance and health service fees charged by colleges, and how our increasingly noisy lives may harm our health. (Stephanie O'Neill, 1/8 ) News Of The Day. Newsom’s Second Term Begins Today: California Gov. Gavin Newsom will...
californiahealthline.org
California Senate’s New Health Chair to Prioritize Mental Health and Homelessness
California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.
californiahealthline.org
Listen: Noise Pollution, a Private Equity Lawsuit, and College Health Fees
California Healthline contributing radio correspondent Stephanie O’Neill explained that noise pollution from traffic, leaf blowers, construction, and other irritants is a growing problem that is not confined to our ears — and causes stress-related conditions like anxiety, high blood pressure, and insomnia. California legislators passed two laws in...
Comments / 0