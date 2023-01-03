Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Awards Witwer Trust Grants to Two Dozen Non-Profits
The Linn County Board of Supervisors has awarded $80,000 in grants from the Linn County Board of Supervisors Witwer Trust Fund to 24 non-profit organizations whose work benefits Linn County residents. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process that began in November. The Board of Supervisors received more than $298,000 in grant requests with $80,000 in available funds.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Mobile Food Pantry Seeking Volunteers
The Mobile Food Pantry returns to Manchester today – and they’re looking for volunteers. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, who runs the pantry, says they could use your help at today’s event for client intake and food distribution. The Mobile Food Pantry begins at 3:30 pm at...
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Semi Overturns at Delaware Intersection on Monday
A semi overturned at an intersection in Delaware on Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 3 pm. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi trailer was turning from Highway 38 onto Main Street when the trailer left the road due to the roadway being narrow. The trailer shifted and overturned onto its side down the embankment. The semi stayed upright, but only on its passenger side tires.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Elizabeth (Betty) Schaul – Manchester
Elizabeth (Betty) Schaul, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 4, 2023, the Feast Day of Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was born April 22, 1932, in Temple Hill near Cascade, Iowa, to John and Lena (Puetz) Uhlenkamp. She received her early education at a rural school in Hopkinton. When she was in fourth grade they moved to Winthrop, and she graduated in 1949 from Winthrop High School, now East Buchanan.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Highway 20 Traffic Blocked Wednesday Morning Due to Jack-Knifed Semi
A jack-knifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on Highway 20 on Wednesday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was westbound near Delaware when it lost control and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. It blocked the entire eastbound lane before coming to a stop. The semi driver,...
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on Jan. 1 at 5:29 p.m. She weighs nine pounds, five ounces, and is 20.5 inches long.
Radio Iowa
Remains identified as Cedar Rapids worker missing since May
Human remains found on the Cedar River have been identified as a missing Cedar Rapids city water department employee. The State Medical Examiner has identified the remains found by hunters on December 30th as those of 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Spaw went missing on May 7th after the city-owned pickup truck he had been driving between work sites was found submerged in the Cedar River. An extensive search of the river had failed to locate his body.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device
Cedar Rapids Police Officers and the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the 1700 block of Park Ave SE following the report of a suspicious device in the alley Tuesday morning. The immediate area was cordoned-off for public safety and Hazardous Devices Unit technicians determined the suspicious item...
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls over in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:45 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicular accident north of West Union on Highway 150. Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer flipped over in the ditch. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.
KCRG.com
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
Comments / 0