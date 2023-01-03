Read full article on original website
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
CNBC
Paid biweekly? Here are your 2 three-paycheck months in 2023 — and how to plan for them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
January is often a big month for layoffs. Here's what to do in a worst case scenario
From calling creditors to announcing your job loss on social media, a solid game plan can make a layoff sting a lot less.
Southwest Airlines' holiday chaos could cost the company as much as $825 million
Southwest Airlines says disruptions that led to more than 16,700 cancelled flights over the holidays will have severe financial consequences for the company.
US inflation hasn't 'turned the corner yet' so the Fed should stick with interest-rate hikes, a top IMF official says
US inflation still hasn't "turned the corner yet" despite a recent cooling, a top IMF official said. That means the Federal Reserve should stick with its interest-rate hikes, Gita Gopinath told the FT. Her comments come after Fed minutes released Wednesday signaled rates could stay higher for longer. Inflation is...
Growing Consumer and Business Interest in the Metaverse Expected to Fuel Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Commerce, Accenture Finds
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Growing consumer and business interest in the metaverse as a creator economy and tool to enhance day-to-day tasks is expected to fuel a $1 trillion commerce opportunity by the end of 2025, according to findings Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005218/en/ Consumers show high interest in solutions that help them better complete everyday tasks and activities (Graphic: Business Wire)
The economic storylines we're focused on for '23
The new year is invariably a time for taking stock of things and contemplating what may lie ahead. We spent our holiday break doing just that. Today, we share with you what we see as the most important mega-themes playing out in the economy in the coming 362 days — which we expect to cover in greater depth as the year proceeds.
Essence
This Black-Owned Bank Launched An AI-Powered Marketplace To Make The Loan Offer Process More Equitable
Carver Federal Savings Bank has joined forces with Upstart to help unlock credit where it is needed the most. Structural racism has played a pivotal creditworthiness process we know today. Designed to be non-discriminatory in its use of just numbers to determine a person’s likelihood to pay back loaned money,...
Here's how to get geared up for 2023 on Wall Street
Everything you need to know in the world of finance to hit the ground running this year. From dealmaking to investing, these are the top trends.
CNET
5 Ways to Get Your Financial Life in Order in 2023
A new year means setting new objectives. For many of us, one of the biggest goals is to improve our financial picture. But some New Year's resolutions can be overly ambitious or ineffective. Instead, it's more beneficial to concentrate on intentions that are both impactful and within your reach. Here...
Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. The eagerly-anticipated Fed minutes arrived and failed to surprise, with markets broadly shrugging off the hawkish tone and still pining for a rate cut sometime this year.
Essence
Pronghorn Is Laying Plans To Invest In Dozens Of Black Founders—Already Supported 3 BIPOC Liquor Brands
Pronghorn is making good on their promise to amplify Black-owned businesses. Investment firm Pronghorn is making good on their promise to amplify Black-owned businesses as evidenced by their latest announcement. In a news release, they highlighted their investment in three Black-owned spirits companies – Tequila with Friends, Den of Thieves...
Quartz
The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem
The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
BBC
Energy bill help for firms expected to be halved
Business groups are expecting government help with their energy bills to be halved after March, when the existing package of support expires. Heavy energy users will get support close to current levels. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told business groups on Wednesday that the support would be at a "lower level" to...
CNBC
Job growth expected to have cooled in December but not enough to slow Fed rate hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated....
