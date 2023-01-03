ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
The Associated Press

Growing Consumer and Business Interest in the Metaverse Expected to Fuel Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Commerce, Accenture Finds

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Growing consumer and business interest in the metaverse as a creator economy and tool to enhance day-to-day tasks is expected to fuel a $1 trillion commerce opportunity by the end of 2025, according to findings Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005218/en/ Consumers show high interest in solutions that help them better complete everyday tasks and activities (Graphic: Business Wire)
Axios

The economic storylines we're focused on for '23

The new year is invariably a time for taking stock of things and contemplating what may lie ahead. We spent our holiday break doing just that. Today, we share with you what we see as the most important mega-themes playing out in the economy in the coming 362 days — which we expect to cover in greater depth as the year proceeds.
CNET

5 Ways to Get Your Financial Life in Order in 2023

A new year means setting new objectives. For many of us, one of the biggest goals is to improve our financial picture. But some New Year's resolutions can be overly ambitious or ineffective. Instead, it's more beneficial to concentrate on intentions that are both impactful and within your reach. Here...
Reuters

Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. The eagerly-anticipated Fed minutes arrived and failed to surprise, with markets broadly shrugging off the hawkish tone and still pining for a rate cut sometime this year.
Quartz

The US still has a pandemic-level child care problem

The number of employed people in the US missing work due to child care problems is at the level it reached in fall 2020, during the heights of the Coronavirus pandemic:. This chart, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, comes from economist Kathryn Ann Edwards, who studies labor markets and inequality. Like many American parents, she’s seen the surge in respiratory illnesses among children—besides covid, medical authorities report high levels of flu and a virus called RSV. Amidst local shortages of children’s cold medicine, she visited four different stores before she could find Tylenol for her own kids.
BBC

Energy bill help for firms expected to be halved

Business groups are expecting government help with their energy bills to be halved after March, when the existing package of support expires. Heavy energy users will get support close to current levels. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told business groups on Wednesday that the support would be at a "lower level" to...
The Associated Press

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated....

Comments / 0

Community Policy