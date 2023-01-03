ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 18

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, with no recent roster moves or injuries for the team. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Jan. 2) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:

Offense

 David Eulitt/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne Shane Buechele

RB Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon Ronald Jones

FB Michael Burton

TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Skyy Moore

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Justin Watson

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Geron Christian Prince Tega-Wanogho

LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti

C Creed Humphrey Nick Allegretti

RG Trey Smith Nick Allegretti

RT Andrew Wylie Darian Kinnard Lucas Niang

Observations:

  • Mecole Hardman has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The team has until Wednesday, Jan. 4 to make a decision on Hardman’s activation.
  • When Joe Thuney suffered his ankle injury, he was eventually replaced by Nick Allegretti as the depth chart suggests.

Defense

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

LDE Mike Danna George Karlaftis Malik Herring

LDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders

RDT Chris Jones Brandon Williams

RDE Frank Clark Carlos Dunlap Joshua Kaindoh

MLB Nick Bolton Darius Harris

WLB Willie Gay Jr. Jack Cochrane

SLB Leo Chenal Jack Cochrane

LCB L’Jarius Sneed Joshua Williams Chris Lammons

RCB Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Nazeeh Johnson

FS Juan Thornhill Deon Bush

SS Justin Reid Bryan Cook

Observations:

Special teams

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

P Tommy Townsend

K Harrison Butker

LS James Winchester

H Tommy Townsend

PR Kadarius Toney Justin Watson Skyy Moore

KR Isiah Pacheco Skyy Moore

Observations:

  • The depth chart remains status quo this week, but this could soon change given Mecole Hardman’s eventual activation to the 53-man roster. He could be listed on both the punt and kick return depth chart.

