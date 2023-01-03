Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, with no recent roster moves or injuries for the team. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Jan. 2) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:
Offense
Pos. First Second Third Fourth
QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne Shane Buechele
RB Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon Ronald Jones
FB Michael Burton
TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Skyy Moore
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Justin Watson
LT Orlando Brown Jr. Geron Christian Prince Tega-Wanogho
LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti
C Creed Humphrey Nick Allegretti
RG Trey Smith Nick Allegretti
RT Andrew Wylie Darian Kinnard Lucas Niang
Observations:
- Mecole Hardman has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The team has until Wednesday, Jan. 4 to make a decision on Hardman’s activation.
- When Joe Thuney suffered his ankle injury, he was eventually replaced by Nick Allegretti as the depth chart suggests.
Defense
Pos. First Second Third Fourth
LDE Mike Danna George Karlaftis Malik Herring
LDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders
RDT Chris Jones Brandon Williams
RDE Frank Clark Carlos Dunlap Joshua Kaindoh
MLB Nick Bolton Darius Harris
WLB Willie Gay Jr. Jack Cochrane
SLB Leo Chenal Jack Cochrane
LCB L’Jarius Sneed Joshua Williams Chris Lammons
RCB Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Nazeeh Johnson
FS Juan Thornhill Deon Bush
SS Justin Reid Bryan Cook
Observations:
- Jaylen Watson continued to see his snaps increase, while Joshua Williams saw his snaps decrease in Week 17.
Special teams
Pos. First Second Third Fourth
P Tommy Townsend
K Harrison Butker
LS James Winchester
H Tommy Townsend
PR Kadarius Toney Justin Watson Skyy Moore
KR Isiah Pacheco Skyy Moore
Observations:
- The depth chart remains status quo this week, but this could soon change given Mecole Hardman’s eventual activation to the 53-man roster. He could be listed on both the punt and kick return depth chart.
Comments / 0