Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
NOAH HOOVER, 26
Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996 in Indiana. Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being...
wdadradio.com
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
wdadradio.com
PAULINE WILSON, 92
Pauline P. Wilson, 92 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born January 26, 1930 in Coral, PA, the daughter of the late John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne...
wdadradio.com
HUNTINGDON AREA DOWNS HOMER-CENTER AT PIDGEON NATATORTIUM
The Homer-Center Wildcat swim teams hosted the Huntingdon Area Bearcats on Wednesday at IUP’s Jack Pidgeon Natatorium. The girls lost 101-68 and the boys lost 129-25 to the Bearcats. The girls won seven of the eleven events. First place finishers include Grace Frazer in the 100 breaststroke; Julia King...
wdadradio.com
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
wdadradio.com
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
wdadradio.com
SARAH SWISTOCK, 89
Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Sarah was the daughter of the late Dick and Sarah Reed, she was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff, were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
wdadradio.com
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88
Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
wdadradio.com
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
wdadradio.com
CRIMSON HAWKS STILL ROLLING AS ’23 SCHEDULE TIPS OFF
The IUP basketball teams tipped off the 2023 portion of their schedule the same way they ended 2022 – by winning. Jack Benedict has the recap. Women’s coach Craig Carey says Alana Cardona is a good example of how he wants his team to play. Men’s coach Joe...
wdadradio.com
BASKETBALL, WRESTLING, RIFLE RESULTS
There were a couple of Heritage Conference showdowns last night as the top girls teams in the East and the West met each other. At the Homerdome, West leader River Valley jumped out to a big first quarter lead and knocked off defending conference champion Homer-Center. Ava Perischetti led the...
wdadradio.com
TWO SUSPECTS IN 2020 SHOOTING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Two of the suspects in a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments will be in Indiana County Court today. 20-year-olds Terrion Gates and Isaiah Moore, both of Philadelphia, are due in court for their status conferences today in front of Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco. They are two of the suspects in the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright on October 17th of 2020. Police say that they, along with 20-year-old Isabella Edmonds of Indiana and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown, went to purchase marijuana from Wright at the Carriage House Apartments, which ended with Wright being shot.
wdadradio.com
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
wdadradio.com
VINEGAR HILL STEPS DISCUSSED AT INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING
Maintenance of the Vinegar Hill steps was discussed at last night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. During public comment, James Watta said that he wanted to see the steps that go up 7th Street to the top of the hill maintained much like the borough’s sidewalks. Borough manager Nicole Sipos said that could now be a possibility.
wdadradio.com
CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY
State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
wdadradio.com
FOUR INDIANA COUNTY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGNS
Four Indiana County Republican row officers announced their candidacy for re-election this morning. Among those announcing their candidacy for the May 16th primary election were Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, who seeks a second term in office; Sheriff Bob Fyock, who seeks his sixth term; Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb, who seeks a third term; and County Auditor Bonni Dunlap, who also seeks a second term.
wdadradio.com
DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: THEFT, CRASH
State police are continuing to investigate a theft that happened last month at a home in West Kittanning Borough. Troopers were initially dispatched on December 5th at 10:50 AM after receiving a call from 87-year-old Tillie Anderson of Harrison Street. She told police that $7000, all in $100 bills, was missing from her home. State police took a close look at the house and saw no signs of forced entry. Anderson told police that she believed a family member stole the money.
wdadradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY
Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
Comments / 0