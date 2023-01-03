Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Silvergate — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed session after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New York AG Accuses Celsius Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky of Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of Crypto Investors in $20 Billion Collapse
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Alex Mashinsky defrauded thousands of investors, lying to them about the extent of losses when he was CEO of now bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius. James seeks to bar Mashinsky from working in the securities industry or as an executive in New York state...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What the Job Market Could Look Like in 2023, Based on a Surprisingly Strong End to 2022
2022 may have ended in a sea of overwhelmingly negative layoff news, but new data shows promise that the damage was minimal. It could be a sign the 2023 job market will launch on strong footing, economists say, even with fresh staffing cuts announced this week. In November, the same...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Credit Card Interest Rates Are Heading to 20% on Average — Here's the Best Way to Pay Down High-Interest Debt
As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to combat inflation, credit card rates will hit fresh highs in the year ahead. Soon, annual percentage rates will surpass 20%, Bankrate's chief financial analyst said. Here's the best way to pay down credit card debt before rates climb any...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Turns Out Companies Are Deflating Their Public Salary Ranges, So You Still Have to Negotiate for Top Dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Raphael Bostic Says Fed Needs to ‘Stay the Course' Despite Lower Wage Gains
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that December's jobs report doesn't change his view on monetary policy. "We've got to stay the course," Bostic said, adding he expects another quarter- or half-point rate hike when the Fed releases its next decision on Feb. 1. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael...
Comments / 0